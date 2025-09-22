Indiana Historical Society And Magic Thread Cabaret Present CABARET LATINO, SONGS OF THE AMERICAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, the Indiana Historical Society, in partnership with Magic Thread Cabaret, will present Cabaret Latino, Songs of the Americas, a bilingual revue honoring the profound impact of Latino music on American popular culture. Performances will take place on Friday, October 10, and Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Basile Theatre at the Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center.

The event will highlight the ways Latin American music has shaped society throughout history, with a vibrant setlist that includes beloved classics such as “Cielito Lindo,” “De Colores,” “Quizás, Quizás,” and “La Bamba,” as well as contemporary hits from global superstars Shakira, Selena, Gloria Estefan, and Bad Bunny.

Audiences will enjoy performances from a ten-piece Cabaret Latino band along with dazzling dance numbers representing Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. By weaving together traditional and modern influences, Cabaret Latino aims to foster cultural understanding and celebrate the transformative power of music.

Ticket Information

Cabaret Latino, Songs of the Americas plays Friday, October 10, and Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Basile Theatre, Eugene & Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center (450 W Ohio Street, Indianapolis). Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors, students, and IHS members, and can be purchased online at KleinandAlvarez.com or at the door.

