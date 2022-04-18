Actors Theatre Of Indiana Opens WORKING THE MUSICAL

Actors Theatre of Indiana invites you to join them as they wrap up their 2021-22 season with Working. From the book by Studs Terkel, adapted by Stephen Schwartz, Working is the examination of 26 people from all walks of life, proving that it's more than just a job for the average working American.

Based on Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers, Working paints a vivid portrait of the men and women that the world so often takes for granted: the schoolteacher, the phone operator, the waitress, the millworker, the mason and the housewife, just to name a few. Nominated for six Tony Awards, this classic has been updated for a modern age, featuring new songs by Tony Award-winning Lin-Manuel Miranda, as well as favorites by Stephen Schwartz, Craig Carnelia and James Taylor.

Here is a chance to meet the cast of the upcoming production:

AdamTran is excited to be back working with ATI! You may have caught him previously in Million Dollar Quartetor in Million Dollar Quartet. AGAIN! You may have also seen him in IRT's You Can't Take It With You, Summit Performance's Silent Sky, or a myriad of productions in Cincinnati (including but not limited to his one man show Mongrel developed and produced at Know Theatre of Cincinnati). He'd like to thank Kelsey Leigh who navigates this wonderfully strange existence with him with all the patience and wisdom of the Buddha. Cheers!

Allen Sledge brings years of training and performing with him to this production. Among these are his works in theatre, including The Wild Party and Ragtime withFootlite Musicals and Joseph and the Technicolor Dreamcoat Fort Wayne Civic Theatre. His concerts include performing with Heather Headley: "Coming Home" Concert - Unity Choir in Fort Wayne. His training includes a BFA in Musical Theatre Chicago College of Performing Arts '07.

Aviva Pressman is an actor, singer, clown, comedian, calligrapher, and medical educator. Favorite credits includeNational Tour and Madison Square Garden productions of Rudolph the Musical, Amos & Boris at South Coast Repertory and, The Composer is Dead at Disney Concert Hall. She has an LADCC Award for Astro Boy and the God of Comics and an LA Weekly Award for Best Ensemble for Absolutely Filthy. Her solo show, DEADLIFT, has been produced in LA and Philadelphia to rave reviews. Aviva toured internationally with Amazon Prime as a singer/improviser for the show Good Omens. Her voice can be heard in anime, Netflix dubs, podcasts, commercials, and even toys!

Cynthia Collins has been a proud member of Actors Equity Association for over thirty years. Cynthia's credits include Off-Broadway, National & International Tours, Regional, Summer Stock, Dinner Theatre, Cruise Lines, Cabaret, film & TV. She is one of the Co-Founders of Actors Theatre of Indiana and now makes Carmel her home with her partner, Judy Fitzgerald. For more information on Ms. Collins go atistage.org.

Don Farrell has 33+ years working as a professional performer with credits including Off-Broadway, Las Vegas, and Regional productions and guest soloist concerts with major national symphonies. A proud member of Actors' Equity Association since 1992, Don's credits include 5 world premieres and over 90 different production. His Frank Sinatra cabaret ALL THE WAY has enjoyed sold out performances at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael and he and collaborator Terry Woods are creating their new Barry Manilow tribute show, ONE VOICE. He is co-founder and Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, CEO of Crossroads Entertainment and is a proud father of his wonderful daughter Elizabeth, and currently resides in Westfield, IN.

Lillie Eliza Thomas is incredibly excited to be making her Actors Theatre of Indiana debut! Some Florida productions she has been a part of include Little Shop of Horrors, Guys and Dolls and as Esmeralda in The Hunchback of Notre Dame. She received the Orlando Sentinel Critic's Choice for Best Lead Actress in a Musical and for Best Featured Actress in a Musical and was noted as Orlando's Theater Best of 2021 Leading Actress in a Musical.

Lillie is an Environmental Engineer in the Central Florida area and enjoys gardening and collecting plants. Many thanks to her family and friends for the endless love and support, especially her mother and late father. For more information, visit: www.LillieElizaThomas.com @sillylillie1127.

The Artistic Team for Working includes:

Director: Lysa Fox is excited to be with Actors Theatre Indiana for the first time. She is currently the Head of Musical Theatre at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois and has an MFA in Acting and Directing from California State University, Long Beach. She is a native of Montana and has performed, directed, and choreographed extensively in that part of the country. Lysa is a founding member of Venture Theatre in Billings, Montana where she served as both the Education Director and Artistic Director before leaving the area in 2008.

Music Director: Paul Rigano. Paul is a Pianist, Musical Director, Composer and Arranger. He is currently working on Broadway on Funny Girl. He has also worked on The Music Man and West Side Story revivals. Regional works included Mamma Mia, Dear Evan Hansen (Toronto), Legally Blonde, Forever Plaid and A Little More Alive. He was part of A Christmas Affair and was a pianist for Marvin Hamlisch's 65th Birthday Celebration.

Choreographer: Carol Worcel. Worcel played in the National Broadway Tours of 42nd STREET and Anything Goes. Regional credits include A Chorus Line, Annieand Godspell. Carol co-owns www.WorcelShepardProductions.com with directing/choreography credits including Sandi Patty's LE VOYAGE, the NBA Pacer's Pacemates, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Circle of Lights, IndyFringe, Beef and Boards, The Indy 500, as well as regional theatres, tours and opening ceremonies for national clients.

Production Stage Manager: This is Kevin Casey's 7th season with ATI, his 46th year working in the professional theatre and his 37th year as a member of Actors' Equity Association. Out of almost 200 productions for which Kevin has served as Production Stage Manager some favorite shows include: A Chorus Line, 1776, Buddy, South Pacific, Sweeney Todd, Murder for Two and CATS. Kevin served as a member of the Executive Board of the National Stage Managers' Association from 2013 - 2015.

Designers for Working include: P. Bernard Killian- Scenic Designer; Quinten James - Lighting Designer; Terri Moore - Costume Designer; Brianne Chalfant - Props Designer; and Barry Funderburg - Sound Designer.

*This show does contain mature themes. Also remember that the policy at The Studio Theater is that masks are welcome but no longer required to attend events. Also, proof of COVID vaccination or a negative test result is no longer required.

Please go to ATIstage.org to order tickets or call the Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317-843-3800.