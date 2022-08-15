World Premiere of SO...THAT HAPPENED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse Next Month

Milnerton Players will present the world première of So ...That Happened, written and directed by Werner Asher Steffen, from 2 to 17 September at Milnerton Playhouse .



The sequel to And Then What?.. - the 2019 award - winning production at the Milnerton Playhouse - So...That Happened is a strong standalone production. For many audience members who saw And Then What...this new production answers the burning question of ...what happened next? It is a play that will hold you from the very start as it explores friendships and the choices we make.



Playwright and director Werner Asher Steffen brings Anne, (Hannah Crafford) Bryan, (Anton Schӓfer, Fiona (Lizanne Peters) and Collin (Shaun Saal) back to life on the stage, and introduces us to a new character, David (Donovan Burger) . As we join up again with these original characters, joined now by Anne's husband, David, this reunion turns into an exploration of the impact of the passing of time on their relationships - both old and new. For some it brings new and exciting beginnings, whereas for others there are real challenges in relation to love, loss, and finding meaning in family and friends.



With its up-to-date narrative, So... That Happened dives bravely and unapologetically into today's relevant topics dealt with by many with sensitivity, compassion, and the right amount of humour that is sure to make this time well spent at the theatre.



And for those who want to know what happened in the previous production 'And Then What?... a special free screening is planned for Friday August 26 at the Playhouse.

And Then What... was the recipient of a number of awards: Milnerton Players 'Millies': Best Production, Best Set, Best Supporting Actor (Shaun Saal) and the Cape Amateur Theatre Awards (CATA) Best Set and Certificate of Excellence for Ensemble Work (patrons at the bar).