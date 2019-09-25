Worbey and Farrell's RHAPSODY Comes to Theatre On The Bay

Worbey & Farrell are a British piano musical comedy duo comprising of Steven Worbey and Kevin Farrell - internationally acclaimed concert pianists with a wicked sense of humour.

They have played with the world's leading symphony orchestras, achieved over a million hits on YouTube, and entertained in over 150 countries around the globe with their barnstorming blend of sparky comedy and utterly sensational piano playing. Worbey and Farrell are a four hands, one piano cabaret act that have performed throughout the UK and Europe in hundreds of theatres and festivals.

They have appeared numerous times on television in the UK, Portugal, Germany and Austria. They are regulars on BBC Radio, in particular BBC Radio 3.

Their 2015 show Worbey and Farrell's House Party at the Assembly Rooms, Edinburgh was named amongst the top ten shows to see by Time Out (out of 3,300 shows at the Edinburgh Festival).

They were one of the few headline acts to perform on the maiden voyages of all three Cunard liners - Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria. Worbey and Farrell are Steinway Artists.

The will astound you by pushing the boundaries of their instrument, using it in unconventional ways to mimic the sound of a full symphony orchestra!

In this brand-new show following sell-out tours in 2014, 2015 and 2016, the internationally acclaimed duo brings their unique touch to the world's greatest music.

Expect exhilarating rhapsodies, beguiling boogie-woogies and sensational piano playing.

From Liszt to Jools Holland, from Queen to Gershwin, the ingenuity of these amazing musicians makes you laugh one moment and takes your breath away the next.

Prepared to be moved, delighted and utterly gob smacked!

Tickets: R150, R200, R275 - available through www.computicket.com or (021) 438-3301.Dinner/Theatre Package: Inclusive of a three-course meal: R550.00

Group, pensioner, actor (SAGA) & student discounts available up until Saturday 12 October 2019.





