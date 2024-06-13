Waterfront Theatre School Presents South African Premiere Of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Waterfront Theatre School will present the South African premiere of hit cult musical Heathers – The Musical at Artscape next month.

More than just your usual high school musical, this captivating show promises to deliver a powerful and unforgettable theatrical experience.

Heathers – The Musical will be performed from 17 to 27 July at Artscape Arena. Bookings can be made at Webtickets

Directed by Paul Griffiths, Heathers – The Musical, transports audiences back to the vivid and intense world of high school drama, where the stakes are life and death. Get ready to be entangled in the dark and twisted world of high school power plays, croquet games, and a trio of Heathers who rule the roost with a flick of their perfectly coiffed hair.

The production won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and has recently been revived in the West End in London.

Completing the stellar creative team, Musical Direction is by the talented Garth Tavares. The production's vibrant and dynamic choreography is crafted by Ursula Lubbe and supervised by Genna Galloway, ensuring a visually stunning performance.

Costume Design is helmed by the renowned Delia Sainsbury, with Saskia Bormans designing the set.

Heathers – The Musical is based on the cult classic 1988 film, and it delves into the dark underbelly of high school life with a biting wit and unforgettable score. Audiences will follow Veronica Sawyer, a teenager navigating the treacherous social hierarchy of Westerberg High School. With its energetic musical numbers and sharp dialogue, this production tackles themes of popularity, bullying, and the desire for acceptance.

“As we delve into the world of Heathers, it's impossible not to reflect on the tumultuous journey that is adolescence. Being a teenager is an inherently challenging time—a period of rapid development and profound self-discovery. Navigating this phase often feels like a battle for identity amidst the pressures and expectations of the world around us,” says Director Paul Griffiths.

“Heathers brings these issues to the forefront, presenting a darkly comedic yet poignant exploration of the high school experience. Through its sharp wit and memorable characters, it sheds light on the toxic behaviours that can emerge in the pressure-cooker environment of adolescence. But crucially, it also offers a glimmer of hope. The overall message of Heathers is that there is a better way—a way where we choose kindness over cruelty, support over sabotage, and understanding over judgment.”

The Waterfront Theatre School will be lighting up the stage with their dazzling talent.

The cast features Liesel Irene Horn as Veronica Sawyer; William Young as JD; Rachael Saunders as Heather Chandler, Azande Dube as Heather Duke; Tyde Hickman as Heather Macnamara; Kudzai K Kamwendo as Kurt Kelly; John Marshall as Ram Sweeney; Saskia Bormans as Martha Dunstock; Katey Measures as Mrs Flemming; Ethan Dunk as Bill Sweeney and Iain Webb as Paul Kelly.

Waterfront Theatre School is a premier institution dedicated to nurturing the talents of aspiring performers. With a focus on comprehensive training in acting, singing, and dance, the school has produced numerous successful graduates who have gone on to achieve acclaim in the performing arts industry.

Heathers – The Musical

Artscape Arena from 17 to 27 July.

Age Advisory 14 years

Performance dates are:

17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25,26 and 27 July at 20h00

20 & 27 July at 14h30

Tickets cost R200.

Bookings can be made at Webtickets

For school group sales, contact Jeff Brooker on jeff@jbpro.co.za or 083 825 2847.

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



