VINCENT Returns to Theatre On The Square in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After receiving three Naledi Theatre Awards this year for Best Lead Actor in a Musical Theatre Production, Best Cabaret/ Revue/Small Scale Musical Production and Best Breakthrough Performance, VINCENT is returning to Theatre on the Square.



Wela Kapela Productions and Daphne Kuhn will bring back this highly acclaimed musical review by popular demand - and after a sold out run at Redfest 2024.



This captivating multimedia musical cabaret promises to leave you spellbound once again.



Vincent Van Gogh, portrayed masterfully by the young and talented Daniel Anderson. Supported by the extraordinary Paul Ferreira on piano, is a joint creative effort by Amanda Bothma, Jacques Du Plessis and Germaine Gamiet, and has already garnered widespread acclaim.



VINCENT delves deep into the enigmatic life of Vincent Van Gogh, exploring the complexities of his relentless pursuit of artistic fulfilment and genuine human connection. Through reimagined renditions of popular musical theatre, pop, rock, and jazz numbers, this unique multimedia musical cabaret offers a fresh perspective on Van Gogh's unwavering desire for love and acceptance.



Daniel Anderson's commanding performance takes the audience on an emotional journey through the turbulent existence of the iconic artist. From the very first note to the final chord, VINCENT immerses the spectators in a world of passion and creativity, sparking a profound connection with Van Gogh's timeless struggles and triumphs.



This is an unmissable opportunity to witness the extraordinary world of VINCENT at Theatre on the Square in Sandton.



Secure your seats for an unforgettable evening of music, storytelling, and artistic brilliance.

Performances will be from Tuesdays to Fridays at 7.30pm with matinees and later shows on Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased via Computicket or directly with the theatre box office. Normal ticket prices are R220 and R175 for pensioners and students. Enquire about group booking discounts. For more information, please contact Daphne Kuhn on 011 883 8606/ 083 377 4969 or via https://theatreonthesquare.co.za/

Comments