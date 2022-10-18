Tshwane School Of Music Annual Benefit Concert To Take Place This Month

The Tshwane School Of Music (TSOM) will be hosting its annual benefit concert on Saturday, 29 October 2022, at the Crystal Church, 7 Walton Rd, Aeroton, Johannesburg.

The theme of the concert is Swing With The King (SWTK), which is a night of big band Gospel Jazz, Afro and traditional Music. The whole production consists of a 10 piece horn section, a 8 piece string section, a rhythm section as well as a vocal ensemble.

The concert will also feature the multi-instrumentalist International SA born Jazz prodigy, Justin Lee Schultz (15) who is currently taking the international Jazz scene by storm. Justin Lee has performed and recorded his own album with the likes of Bob James, Jonathan Butler, Gerald Albright but to name a few. Justin Lee will be introduced as the global ambassador for the Tshwane School Of Music, in his quest to already give back to SA young musicians at such a young age. SWTK 2022 will also feature the Grammy award winning producer and trumpeter Fletch Wiley from Texas.

The Tshwane School Of Music (TSOM) is a Non-Profit Organization based in the township of Eersterust, Pretoria. It offers accredited music education classes to learners between 8-18 years. During pre-covid, TSOM had about 200 learners receiving tuition in guitar, bass, drums, piano, vocals, trumpet, trombone and saxophone. During this time, TSOM also became the first township-based institution in Africa to offer an extended BMUS degree course in Jazz & contemporary music in partnership with the University of Pretoria. This is how we #NormalizeAccess to marginalized communities.

TSOM had to close its doors during COVID-19 while the staff of 12 was retrenched. TSOM re-opened in the first quarter of 2022, where it is currently managed by its CEO and 3 interns while offering tuition for about 40 learners, as a result of limited resources.

The philosopher Plato states: "I would teach children music, physics, and philosophy; but most importantly music, for the patterns in music and all the arts are the keys to learning"

Tickets are available at Computicket with the following link:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204030®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fcomputicket-boxoffice.com%2Fe%2Fswing-it-live-cb2FBz%2Ftickets?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1