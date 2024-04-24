Joburg Ballet Will Honour Moms With Special Mother's Day Ballet Lunch

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Joburg Ballet will partner with the Friends of the Ballet and The South African Ballet Theatre Trust to present a Mother's Day Ballet Lunch on Sunday 12 May at 12h30 for 13h00 at Beechwood Gardens, Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

The occasion will feature a special performance by Joburg Ballet showcasing highlights from the upcoming season of The Sleeping Beauty and from the recently premiered ballet Ukukhanya Kwenyanga: A Moonlight Waltz.

The performance will also include two pieces choreographed by Chloé Blair: a specially created new work as well as the spellbinding pas de deux from Table for Two, first presented by Joburg Ballet last year and nominated this year for a Naledi Theatre Award. The performances, including a guest appearance by the Joburg Ballet Academy, will be on a raised stage under the giant trees and winter sunshine.

Ticket pricing includes entrance to the award-winning Beechwood Gardens, home of Christopher and Susan Greig who have partnered with The South African Ballet Theatre Trust and Friends of the Ballet in providing 5-star amenities and a luncheon under the majestic trees. Guests will be able to explore the gardens at leisure. The harvest lunch is prepared by Susan Greig and her famous team of chefs.

Commenting on the Mother's Day Ballet Lunch, Joburg Ballet CEO Elroy Fillis-Bell said:

“Joburg Ballet is grateful to have received major support from the Friends of the Ballet and The South African Ballet Theatre Trust over many years and we're delighted to be part of this special event in honour of all Moms. Beechwood Gardens is the perfect place to celebrate Mother's Day and I encourage our supporters to join us on this celebratory occasion. If you're not yet part of the Friends of the Ballet and the Joburg Ballet family, this is the perfect introduction to the wonderful world of Johannesburg's world-class ballet company.”