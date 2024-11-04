The Right Key: Abavuki Will Perform a Free Concert at the V&A Waterfront

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Sunday, 10 November premier Afro-fusion world music ensemble Abavuki will present their latest offering, The Right Key, at an album launch concert at the V&A Waterfront Amphitheatre in Cape Town. This is their sixth album and showcases their Signature Sound, with the maturity and evolution of more than two decades of playing together.

Abavuki’s music is based on traditional African instruments (marimbas, drums & percussion) overlaid with brass (trumpet & saxophone) and vocals to create their unique, vibrant & contemporary Mzansi sound, firmly grounded in African music principles & influenced by kwaito, jazz and Latin American rhythms.

Their live performances have been described as “riveting”, “amazing” and “ an incredible rhythmic sound storm”. Davy Sims, ex-BBC Editor, summed up their performance with this review: "Abavuki are the most energetic band I have ever seen... they weave traditional African rhythms and melodies into a contemporary format which is highly accessible to a wide audience. Their high-energy style of music is uplifting and very danceable."

The Right Key includes eight original tracks, composed primarily by the members of Abavuki, and was recorded, mixed and mastered at the renowned Milestone Studios in Cape Town. The album was released worldwide on all streaming platforms on 28 September and tracks have already been selected for various playlists and are receiving rave reviews.

The band members all hail from Langa and they played their first official gig way back in 2001 to a crowd of 40 000+ in Cape Town. Since then they have toured to 13 countries including Germany, Belgium, China, Poland, Algeria & the Netherlands, building up an avid fan base across the world.

The album launch concert this weekend will see Abavuki and some special guests taking to the Amphitheatre at the V&A Waterfront against the spectacular backdrop of Table Mountain. Entry to the concert is free. The music starts at 4pm and while there is lots of space, audience members are encouraged to come early to get a seat!

Says band member Sabu Jiyana, “It’s been a while since we played here in Cape Town and we cannot wait to share our new music with all our fans. We’re so looking forward to seeing those who have enjoyed our music over the years and introducing Abavuki to those who have never heard us before!”

