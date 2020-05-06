The Fugard Theatre Will Launch Digital Platform

The Fugard Theatre has announced it will soon be launching a new digital platform through its website.

The Fugard Theatre has been closed since 16 March as a result of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, the restrictions on public gatherings, and the subsequent national lockdown.

"These unprecedented times have been particularly challenging for everyone in South Africa, including people working in the creative and arts sector. We have explored every possible opportunity to present our scheduled season as originally planned, but with the current level of uncertainty regarding when we will be allowed to operate again, we have had to make the tough decision to cancel all productions for 2020. The health and well-being of our theatre community, audiences, actors, creative teams, and staff remain our foremost priority. By cancelling this year's season we are taking the necessary steps to protect those who visit and work at the Fugard from the risk of infection, as well as help mitigate the spread of the virus in the Western Cape," says Lamees Albertus, General Manager & Producer of The Fugard Theatre.

"The Fugard remains committed to celebrating South African artists and their work as well as inspiring and entertaining our audiences, so we are excited to announce that we will be launching The Fugard at Home. With the 'new normal' now upon us, The Fugard at Home will present engaging and compelling content on an online portal that champions the arts and once again connects our loyal Fugard audiences and artists in a meaningful way," says Albertus.

"Greg Karvellas, our Artistic Director, and I, alongside the passionate Fugard Theatre team, are working hard to finalise the details of The Fugard at Home digital platform and we look forward to sharing them very soon."

"The Fugard at Home digital platform we are developing will never replace the magic of live theatre, nor change the artistic vision of The Fugard, but rather it will offer access to artists and audiences online and continue to find ways to champion theatre and the arts. Theatre has always evolved and adapted during challenging times and been a beacon of hope. Our digital portal aims to do the same," says Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director of The Fugard Theatre.

The Fugard Theatre box office will be contacting patrons who have already booked tickets for productions this year, and offering them a full refund, or the option to donate the cost of their tickets to the theatre.

Stream The Fugard Theatre's acclaimed recent tenth birthday production of Athol Fugard's "Master Harold"... And The Boys until 20 May, available exclusively for Friends of The Fugard. Not yet a Friends of The Fugard member? Sign up now online at www.thefugard.com.





