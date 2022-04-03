The Drama Factory to Stage Production of DIE GOEIE PA

The Drama Factory is set to stage Die Goeie Pa, a drama written by Gail Louw and translated by Paul du Toit. The show is presented by Unlikely Productions and runs for about one hour. Shows will take place on Monday and Tuesday, April 11th and 12th, at 7:30pm. Standard tickets are R150.00 and concession tickets are R140.00.

The Drama Factory is located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa. Tickets can be booked securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/erika2022. Contact the box office with questions at 073 215 2290.

A happy family. A good father. A dark secret. The producers of THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT, which received 8 Fleur Du Cap nominations, present the South African premiere of DIE GOEIE PA. Translation and direction by Paul Du Toit (Winner - Best Director 2022). The Good Father is based on the play by acclaimed British playwright Gail Louw, and follows two highly successful runs of the play in London. The show stars Erika Marais, who has just received a nomination for best actress for her performance of Eleanor Kasrils. Do not miss this striking drama, which is a moving story of survival, redemption and victory. There is something lurking in every house.