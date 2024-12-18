THE SUN IS A STAR AND WE KNOW WHAT IT’S MADE OF Comes to Cape Town

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Sun is a Star and We Know What It’s Made Of, an evocative and poetic exploration of contemporary isolation, will take to the stage from 14th to 19th January 2025 at Theatre Arts, Methodist Church Hall, Observatory. Directed by the multi-award-winning Francesco Nassimbeni, this production takes a deep dive into the paradoxes of a hyper-connected, virtual world that simultaneously hinders true human connection.

Through his signature style of visual storytelling, deconstruction, and immersive experiences, Nassimbeni presents a piece that is both a rumination on the fragmentation of self in a digital age and a jubilant celebration of human connection. According to Nassimbeni, “I wanted to reflect on how the hyper-connected virtual experience seems to impinge on our abilities to connect as a species. The tyranny of WhatsApp, our culture of distraction, and the distortion of our world through technology... and yet, at times, I'm entertained by memes and random wormholes. These two polarities are evident in the work."

The cast includes Dean Goldblum, Aviwe Clyde Nose, Klara Robertson, Cassandra Mapanda, and Andi Colombo.

The A/W collection by @elier studio, designed by Mark Tromp, will be showcased as the actors perform in fashion that blends innovative style with the narrative’s thematic explorations.

