THE LAST VOYAGE Comes To The Galloway Theatre At The Waterfront Theatre School

The Last Voyage, a swashbuckling, interactive, theatrical experience for all ages, will be presented at The Galloway Theatre at the Waterfront Theatre school from 24 to 28 September.

The Last Voyage is a story about a young boy called Kai who is trying to come to terms with the loss of his father. One stormy night his parrot flies away and in an attempt to find him, he finds himself aboard the Black Rose with a Motley crew of Pirates lead by a fierce pirate queen. Kai is desperate to find his feathered friend but he soon realizes there are dark forces at play and that everyone wants the prized treasure. With the help of the audience he must go on a journey to solve the riddles, find the courage to fight the darkness and save the day!

This show has been devised by the fourth year students of The Waterfront Theatre School and is written and directed by Tandi Buchan with original music by Thinus Viljoen and Emma Lyon. The cast includes Mika Calitz, Thinus Viljoen, Chante Strydom, Kaylee Caroll, Lizaan Pelser, Emma Lyon, Amanda Ndika and Sabrina Loosen. Emma Lyon and Thinus Viljoen have composed the original music, sound and lighting is by Luke Unser and the puppets used as an additional element in the show were made by Deon Bischoff.

The Last Voyage is at The Galloway Theatre at the Waterfront Theatre School from 24 to 28 September daily 11:00 daily, with tickets costing R80 through http://tickets.tixsa.co.za/events/21056





