Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre and Luthando Arts Academy Present A Trilogy By Luyanda Sidiya

pixeltracker

The trilogy features Sidiya's critically acclaimed works: Umnikelo (offering), Siva and Amawethu.

Sep. 1, 2021  

This Heritage Month, the South African State Theatre in collaboration with Luthando Arts Academy will be presenting a trilogy by internationally renowned Choreographer Luyanda Sidiya from 9 to 26 September 2021. The trilogy features Sidiya's critically acclaimed works: Umnikelo (offering), Siva and Amawethu. Its showcase will take place at Luthando Arts Academy, co-founded by Sidiya and Thoko Seganye, and situated in a peri-urban location in Sebokeng.

Sidiya comments: "These three full length works are part of the decoloniality project, which we decided to use as a vehicle to conscientize and restore the value of African works. Come join us in celebrating this month of Heritage and enjoy the crucible of indigenous knowledge systems."

Umnikelo 9-12 September

Umnikelo speaks to the act of wilful submission towards a deity or a force transcending physical comprehension. "We yield ourselves to our god(s) in poured-out submission, offering our very being over in wrapped converse with our Source." This work, will, for the first time, enjoy the presence of the world-renowned singer Buhlebendalo Mda.



Related South Africa Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Danny Quadrino Photo
Danny Quadrino
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Local Shows
Swan Lake – St Petersburg Ballet Theatre
Artscape theatre (7/7 - 7/17)
Aladdin Jr
Roodepoort Theatre (9/16 - 9/18)
Petry Games
Joburg Theatre (8/15 - 11/21)
Festival of Lights
Roodepoort Theatre (11/25 - 1/2)
Madnessopus
Joburg Theatre (8/27 - 11/26)
VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You