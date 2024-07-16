Selim Kagee Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dirk Badenhorst will present SELIM KAGEE for two shows only at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre. Performances will take place 10 & 11 August.

Prepare to embark on a journey through time as Selim Kagee presents 'Il Mondo,' a mesmerizing concert of nostalgic songs, set to enchant audiences.

Transport yourself to a bygone era where timeless melodies reign supreme, and memories of the last century come alive through the enchanting performance of classic songs. With his velvety voice and captivating stage presence, Selim Kagee promises an unforgettable experience, weaving together cherished tunes that have etched themselves into our collective consciousness.

Join Selim as he shares delightful anecdotes from his own life, offering heartwarming and often humorous insights into his musical journey and global travels. From romantic ballads to soul-stirring anthems, 'Il Mondo' showcases a repertoire that spans generations, leaving audiences spellbound and yearning for more.

Expect to be serenaded with beloved classics such as "Il Mondo," "The Wonder of You," and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" – songs that have withstood the test of time and continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. Selim's performance promises to evoke a myriad of emotions, from nostalgia to joy, as he effortlessly captures the essence of each timeless masterpiece.

Classic Feel Magazine hails Selim Kagee as "an impressive new, proudly South African addition to the adult contemporary and crossover fields," likening his talent to that of esteemed luminaries such as Bocelli, Groban, Pavarotti, and Bublé.

