SONGS MY LOVER FORGOT TO SING TO ME to be Presented at The Drama Factory

Songs My Lover Forgot To Sing To Me will be presented at THE DRAMA FACTORY, a show featuring internationally renowned performer Godfrey Johnson. Johnson will perform some of his favourite songs from his career. The show will feature original work by Johnson as well as songs by Tori Amos, Tom Waites, Leanard Cohen, Dorothy Parker, and Noel Coward all performed in Johnson's unique way.

Come and enjoy a gentle Sunday afternoon of humour, piano and love with cabaret star Godfrey Johnson.

This award winning artist was most recently in 'The Shadow of Brel', 'VASLAV', Bambi Sings The FAK Songs' and 'Insanitized'.

Schedule

Date and Time Standard Concession

Sun 16th May 4pm R140.00 R130.00

Duration: 75mins

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za

The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/GOD21

Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290