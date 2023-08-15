SA Musician Berry to Release New Music and Host Heritage Month Concert in Cape Town

Celebrate Heritage Month with Berry's Concert in Cape Town on September 9.

By: Aug. 15, 2023

It's a triple-threat celebration for singer-songwriter Berenike Trytsman, better known as Berry, when she celebrates Heritage Month, her new single and the city of Cape Town on September 9.

The concert will take place in The Wave Theatre Cafe, 44 Long Street, Cape Town.

"Cape Town is my home, my heart belongs to Cape Town and performing here gives me a sense of pride that is hard to match. Seeing the faces of my fellow Capetonians brings me absolute joy, she said.

"I am looking forward to finally having a show that will express me for who I am and deliver fantastic music with my band," said Berry who started music lessons at the age of eleven and gained notoriety in 2021 when she won Idols South Africa and was subsequently signed to the record label Kalawa Jazmee.

Berry says that music has been an integral part of her life from before she could even walk, born into a musical family with both her parents being former professional opera singers she won her first music competition at the age of fourteen.

Her latest song, Never Say Die, is said to be a true expression of, "me just being who I am and singing because it's what I love to do".

"This track is based on my experience while I was away at Idols from my family for four months. It was one of the hardest times in my life. It's an anthem to never give up no matter how hard this time in your life is," she said.

The song was produced by Music Blimp Productions, the music studio owned by her husband Renier Trytsman.

"He knows me better than I know myself, and he wrote the song. He's also my drummer. My input came along when I had to help select the lyrics I wanted in the song and with his beautiful music I was able to add the vocal direction I wanted for the song," she said.

The singer says she is working to bring even more music before the end of 2023, hinting at both an album and a tour.

"This show will be a journey of music from my past, present and future. It will showcase the genre and style that I enjoy singing and it will be the first time I can show my heart to my amazing followers. I cannot wait to be entertaining and put on an amazing show," she said.

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: The Wave Theatre Cafe, 44 Long Street, Cape Town

Ticket prices: R180

Date: Saturday 9 September 2023

Time: 8pm

To book tickets for this show, please contact: Lloyd: 078 949 0773 / lloyd@lriproductions.co.za

ABOUT BERRY

  • Over years of hard work, Berry learned versatility and entered and won many singing competitions. At the age of twenty, Berry auditioned for the first time on Idols South Africa, season 6. She went through to the top 30, where her journey ended. Berry went on to be a vocal coach in the following years, at which time she met her husband and biggest supporter who co-writes original songs with her.
  • After spending almost five years trying to break into the mainstream music market, Berry realized that 2021 was the last year to enter Idols South Africa, due to the cutoff age being 30. Berry sent in her audition tape and the rest is Idols South Africa history. After winning Idols, Berry was signed to the record label Kalawa Jazmee.
  • Berry then released her debut single, Ungowami, a mid-tempo ballad which showcases her versatility in vernac. She also then released her EP, Unspoken Words, which includes six tracks. Three of these tracks were written and produced by her husband.
  • Berry has since performed at various festivals and events since winning Idols such as K-Day, An Ode to Women, It's a Love Thing, Music Exchange, Unity on the Square, Wonder Woman, and Moonstruck. She has also had various interviews on television shows such as Tussen Ons, Koortjies, Expresso, Hectic Nine-9, and Roer. As well as being featured on both print and radio such as Kfm, Smile FM, Cape Talk, Goodhope FM, Sunday Times, Daily Voice and many more.
  • She released a collaboration with DJ Cosher in February 2023 for his song called House of the Rising Sun is a follow-up on his Sound of Silence success. This release was accompanied by a music video. You can expect great things from Berry in the future as she continues to engage her fan base and continues to pursue her passion for music and performing live.

SOCIAL MEDIA DETAILS:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/berryidolssa/

Instagram: https://instagram.com/berry_trytsman?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP1pCpWbUIjc5pODFUbeUtQ

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/tag/berrymaker

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@berry_trytsman

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerryRae_Segal




