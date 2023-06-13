Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre

New premiere from playwright and director Louis Viljoen

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer Photo 3 Joburg Ballet Appoints Elroy Fillis-Bell as Chief Executive Officer
STUART TAYLOR – LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month Photo 4 STUART TAYLOR – LAUGHABLE Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre This Month

Review: THE VISIGOTHS is a chilling exploration of abuse at Baxter Masambe Theatre

No story about abuse is easy to watch or engage with, and writer-director Louis Viljoen doesn't shy away from true depravity of the situation in THE VISIGOTHS. It's a disturbing and chilling dive into how humans can break each other, shatter our psyches into little jagged pieces.

The setting is simple - an old table and chairs that are covered in dust. We're in a place that was a home, but now it's neglected and forgotten - much like the characters inhabiting the space. The two men - Roth played by Nicholas Pauling and Theo played by Daniel Barney Newton - are in black suits that slowly get covered in the same dust. Roth has just got out of prison and come home to bury his mother. Theo is the young man that Roth saved from an abusive situation many years ago. The two haven't seen each other in a decade.

What follows is an unpacking of what happened to Theo and how he was rescued by Roth. Theo is clearly broken and the only thing holding him together is thought of revenge on the one man who got away. He needs Roth to kill this man like he killed the other men who had abused him all those years ago. Roth wants nothing more than to put the whole story behind him and for Theo to not see him as a saviour.

The play ranges through discussions of revenge, of what abuse does to a child and what happens to that child when they grow up. The content is graphic and I applaud the entire team for looking at such a difficult topic in an unblinking way - no sugar coating something that is so raw and real, and that needs to be spoken about in the open more. The abused should never be silenced. The problem I had with this piece though, was that the style of language used felt disconnected from the rawness of the topic. I found that it prevented me from connecting with the characters on a deeper emotional level.

Like I said, THE VISIGOTHS is not easy watching, but it is a strong piece of theatre that tackles an important topic. The production is on at the Masambe Theatre at the Baxter until 24 June. Tickets are available via Click Here and cost R120-R170.

Photo credit: Supplied




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
GREATEST DAYS Comes to South African Cinemas This Week Photo
GREATEST DAYS Comes to South African Cinemas This Week

Immerse yourself in a magical journey of music, friendship, and nostalgia with the highly anticipated musical film, GREATEST DAYS, hitting local cinemas in South Africa on 16 June 2023.

2
CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope Comes to POPArt Theatr Photo
CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope Comes to POPArt Theatre

CAUSING A SCENE Live Improv : Causing a Season at the Bioscope comes to POPArt Theatre this month. Performances run June 16-18.

3
CINDERELLA Comes to Artscape in July Photo
CINDERELLA Comes to Artscape in July

An enchanting operatic production of Cinderella will come to life in the upcoming winter school holidays in a spectacular family-friendly production at the Artscape Opera House from 4 to 8 July 2023. 

4
EDUCATING RITA Comes to Theater on the Bay Photo
EDUCATING RITA Comes to Theater on the Bay

Tally Ho! Productions will present its new production of Willy Russell’s classic comedy, EDUCATING RITA.

From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to do a BA ... (read more about this author)

Review: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATEReview: Pieter-Dirk Uys proves once again that he is the master of satire and characterisation in SELL-BY-DATE
Review: FIREFLY is a Heartwarming DelightReview: FIREFLY is a Heartwarming Delight
Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your HeartReview: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart
Interview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at ArtscapeInterview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vintage Jukebox
Theatre On The Bay (6/14-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE VISIGOTHS
Baxter Theatre (6/06-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You