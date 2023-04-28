Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart

Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart

Cara Roberts is utterly charming and sincere

Apr. 28, 2023  

Have you ever seen a piece of theatre that crawls into your heart and you're happy for it to just stay there? This is how I feel after seeing THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS. It's beautiful and Cara Roberts is completely and utterly charming in her portrayal of a hopeful young boy who is bullied and abandoned.

The story itself isn't anything too new, but the way it's told is where the impact lies for this piece of theatre. The opening sounds of the play are from children teasing and taunting our young hero as he runs away to the safety of his workshop at home. The scene is immediately set - you know who this young boy is and you quickly realise that he has some very big problems. There are bullies at school and his home life isn't great either. His parents have split up, with his dad leaving the home and his mom taking the split badly. Our hero is left to find his own strength in the workshop he created with his dad.

The message of this play is that broken things are often more beautiful than they were before they got broken - and this applies to humans too. Through watching this little boy (and believe me, you completely forget that it's a grown woman playing the part and become engrossed by the character) the audience is reminded about how to see magic and potential in everyday things around us.

There's nothing quite like seeing something through the eyes of childhood innocence. I left the theatre feeling like I had permission to be broken and to love myself because of those experiences that have left me a little bit or a lot broken. It's incredibly powerful stuff.

THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS will be heading to the National Arts Festival later this year. I also hope it'll be coming back to Cape Town for another run, because it's something everyone should see. Keep an eye on the Theatre Smiths socials for updates on future performances.

Photo credit: Supplied



BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre Photo
BASICALLY BROADWAY Fundraiser Will Raise Money For the Masque Theatre
The Masque Theatre has announced its upcoming fundraiser event - BASICALLY BROADWAY. Come and enjoy the sounds of local choir Vocal Unity and help the theatre to raise funds for Project Solar. It's all happening on Saturday 20 May at the theatre in Muizenberg.
EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May Photo
EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May
The award-winning dancer-choreographic duo Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf alongside their company Figure of 8 Dance Collective is coming to the Drama Factory Theatre sold-out dance work titled, EMBODY YOU.
THE GOOD NEWS CABARET Will Play The Drama Factory This Month Photo
THE GOOD NEWS CABARET Will Play The Drama Factory This Month
Godfrey Johnson and Roland Perold - sharing one stage and a single piano – for a once-off, not-to-be missed, performance at the Drama Factory.  Delighting Durban in December, Cape Town gets the advantage of the now fully brewed coffee comedy and percolated piano playing that kept audiences clapping and critics celebrating. 
Review: MR HARE MEETS MR MANDELA and WANDA THE MUSICAL at the Homecoming Centre Photo
Review: MR HARE MEETS MR MANDELA and WANDA THE MUSICAL at the Homecoming Centre
In the world of theatre, the attitude towards children's theatre is not always positive. Sometimes regarded as the lesser-than-stepchild, you'll often hear people say: 'It was good, for a children's production'. To me, children's theatre is vital and important work, and should be treated as such. Our attitude towards children's theatre is reflective of our attitude towards younger audiences, who are our country's most important theatre-attending demographic - especially considering the country's current shape.

From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to d... (read more about this author)


Review: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your HeartReview: THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS from Theatre Smiths Will Stay in Your Heart
April 28, 2023

Have you ever seen a piece of theatre that crawls into your heart and you’re happy for it to just stay there? This is how I feel after seeing THE KING OF BROKEN THINGS.
Interview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at ArtscapeInterview: Levy Sekgapane talks about returning to SA and singing in THE PEARL FISHERS at Artscape
April 20, 2023

Opera fans in Cape Town are in for a very exciting treat this May. Winner of the 2017 Operalia Award, Levy Sekgapane, has returned home to lead Cape Town Opera in their latest production - THE PEARL FISHER.
Review: JAKOB is beautiful magical realism at The Drama FactoryReview: JAKOB is beautiful magical realism at The Drama Factory
April 20, 2023

At its heart, JAKOB is a simple story. A bit of magical realism that tells the story of a boy who is different, and the way people react to someone who is different. What makes JAKOB remarkable is the way this story is told.
Review: BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is A Rocking Spectacle at The ArtscapeReview: BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is A Rocking Spectacle at The Artscape
April 6, 2023

He may have lived way before my time, but Buddy Holly’s music is some of my favourite and it’s an absolute treat to see it performed live by the talented cast of BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY. This musical is a toe-tapping spectacle of lights, dancing and great music.
Feature: 58TH 2023 FLEUR DU CAP AWARDS at Oude Libertas AmphitheatreFeature: 58TH 2023 FLEUR DU CAP AWARDS at Oude Libertas Amphitheatre
March 28, 2023

The stars and beautiful people came out to play at the 58th FLEUR DU CAP AWARDS last Sunday night - 26 March 2023. It was such a treat to be surrounded by so many great theatre makers and talented human beings, as well as to honour those who have done incredible things in the last year.
share