Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is the Masque Theatre’s latest offering for holiday entertainment. Directed by Matthew Kingwill, this festive season fairy tale is colourful and wacky, with lots of heart. It reimagines the classic Rapunzel fairy tale and incorporates its modern iterations, such as the most recent Disney Rapunzel film, TANGLED. However, it also toys with these previous versions and the audience’s expectations, delivering a zany version of the classic tale.

The show opens with a classic pantomime staple: the pantomime dame, Lady Daphne (played by Wayne Ronne), who greets the audience and introduces us to the world of the story. With the use of a delightful pop-up book, she sets the scene of the story. The prologue uses similar story beats to Disney’s TANGLED: a magical flower which grants healing powers is consumed by a pregnant Queen Leonora (played by Kerith Coulson), who then gives birth to a baby girl, Rapunzel (played by Roux Nel). Rapunzel is kidnapped and locked away in a tower by the wicked witch Gothel (played by Jaime Uranovsky). Rapunzel grows up isolated, growing her hair exceptionally long until Ryder (played by Andrew Munnik) helps her escape. Inevitably, adventure ensues…

We are then introduced to Queen Leonora’s kingdom by a magical number, the Backstreet Boys’ Larger than Life. Overall, the choice of musical numbers complements the story beats and is great fun. They’re all songs you can’t help but hum along, such as Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now or One Way or Another from HOCUS POCUS 2. Although the musical performances are not all equally polished, the sincerity of the performers still makes it a joyous viewing experience. There are some standout musical numbers, such as Mother Gothel’s Mother Knows Best, with Uranovsky’s performance being devilishly delicious throughout the show.

The set pieces and decor are used sparingly, allowing for smooth changeovers. Instead of lavish sets, details are embedded in the props of the show, with some delightful technical surprises. The design of the characters is fitting, from Lady Daphne’s outrageous and colourful costumes to Gothel’s henchman’s sleek black get-up.

Although most of the characters are clear, not all of the comedic beats are conveyed with the same clarity. The logic of the world is also not consistent throughout, and some elements and jokes introduced at the start don’t all come to fruition by the end. However, the show is carried by an engaged ensemble, creating shining moments on stage. In particular, Jodi Lewis, Nina Lewis, and Michelle Lewis (whom I might presumptuously assume to be related) all provide such beaming delight and confidence on stage.

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a fun watch and an energetic way to start your new year of theatre going. It is suitable for the whole family and a great introduction to community theatre. Prepare to have fun and not take things too seriously, and you will leave the theatre in a feel-good mood, ready to burst into song yourself.

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH will continue its run at the Masque Theatre from 4 to 14 January 2024. Tickets are available from R120 on Quicket.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joshua Lopez