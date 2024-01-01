Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre

Start 2024 with some energetic fun at The Masque Theatre.

By: Jan. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts Photo 1 Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024 Photo 3 LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Comes to South Africa in 2024
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE Photo 4 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW South Africa Awards; MATILDA - THE MUSICAL, MERRIFIELD COLLEGE, A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, Guild Theatre, East London & More Lead!

Review: RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a Colourful Romp at The Masque Theatre

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is the Masque Theatre’s latest offering for holiday entertainment. Directed by Matthew Kingwill, this festive season fairy tale is colourful and wacky, with lots of heart. It reimagines the classic Rapunzel fairy tale and incorporates its modern iterations, such as the most recent Disney Rapunzel film, TANGLED. However, it also toys with these previous versions and the audience’s expectations, delivering a zany version of the classic tale.

The show opens with a classic pantomime staple: the pantomime dame, Lady Daphne (played by Wayne Ronne), who greets the audience and introduces us to the world of the story. With the use of a delightful pop-up book, she sets the scene of the story. The prologue uses similar story beats to Disney’s TANGLED: a magical flower which grants healing powers is consumed by a pregnant Queen Leonora (played by Kerith Coulson), who then gives birth to a baby girl, Rapunzel (played by Roux Nel). Rapunzel is kidnapped and locked away in a tower by the wicked witch Gothel (played by Jaime Uranovsky). Rapunzel grows up isolated, growing her hair exceptionally long until Ryder (played by Andrew Munnik) helps her escape. Inevitably, adventure ensues…

We are then introduced to Queen Leonora’s kingdom by a magical number, the Backstreet Boys’ Larger than Life. Overall, the choice of musical numbers complements the story beats and is great fun. They’re all songs you can’t help but hum along, such as Queen’s Don’t Stop Me Now or One Way or Another from HOCUS POCUS 2. Although the musical performances are not all equally polished, the sincerity of the performers still makes it a joyous viewing experience. There are some standout musical numbers, such as Mother Gothel’s Mother Knows Best, with Uranovsky’s performance being devilishly delicious throughout the show.

The set pieces and decor are used sparingly, allowing for smooth changeovers. Instead of lavish sets, details are embedded in the props of the show, with some delightful technical surprises. The design of the characters is fitting, from Lady Daphne’s outrageous and colourful costumes to Gothel’s henchman’s sleek black get-up.

Although most of the characters are clear, not all of the comedic beats are conveyed with the same clarity. The logic of the world is also not consistent throughout, and some elements and jokes introduced at the start don’t all come to fruition by the end. However, the show is carried by an engaged ensemble, creating shining moments on stage. In particular, Jodi Lewis, Nina Lewis, and Michelle Lewis (whom I might presumptuously assume to be related) all provide such beaming delight and confidence on stage.

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH is a fun watch and an energetic way to start your new year of theatre going. It is suitable for the whole family and a great introduction to community theatre. Prepare to have fun and not take things too seriously, and you will leave the theatre in a feel-good mood, ready to burst into song yourself.

RAPUNZEL - UNTANGLING THE TRUTH will continue its run at the Masque Theatre from 4 to 14 January 2024. Tickets are available from R120 on Quicket.

PHOTO CREDIT: Joshua Lopez




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
ANDREW YOUNG - TIMELESS Comes to The Drama Factory in February Photo
ANDREW YOUNG - TIMELESS Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Join International saxophonist Andrew Young and Cape Town's own Pianist Tony Drake for an unforgettable night of music! Experience the magic of jazz, blues, and swing with a modern twist. Learn more about Andrew Young - Timeless here!

2
SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February Photo
SUMMER OF 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience Comes to The Drama Factory in February

Having already rocked the stage with sold-out performances, Summer of 69 - The Ultimate Bryan Adams Experience is back to deliver the magic of Bryan Adams once more, featuring 22 of his greatest pop and rock hits. Learn more about the show here!

3
NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January Photo
NAMASTE BAE BLESSINGS AND KOMBUCHA Comes to The Drama Factory in January

After successful national and international tours and winning the Gold Standard Bank Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival 2023, Namaste Bae: Blessings and Kombucha is coming to the Drama Factory! Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts Photo
Cape Town Philharmonic Reveals Lineup of Summer 2024 Concerts

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra has announced its lineup of summer 2024 concerts. The lineup kicks off this January. Learn more about the shows here!

From This Author - Klara van Rooyen

Klara is a Cape Town-based creative with a life-long interest in theatre and literature. In 2021, she completed her BA Honours degree in Drama & Theatre Studies at Stellenbosch University, special... Klara van Rooyen">(read more about this author)

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Theatre On The Bay is Life-Affirming and TenderReview: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Theatre On The Bay is Life-Affirming and Tender
Review: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The MasqueReview: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The Masque
Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The BayReview: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay
Review: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt AudiencesReview: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt Audiences

Videos

Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek Video
Watch New MEAN GIRLS Promos With 'Revenge Party' Sneak Peek
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt Video
Watch Cynthia Erivo Sing With Joaquina Kalukango & Ben Platt
The Broadway Shows of 2023 Video
The Broadway Shows of 2023
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
Tell Me On A Sunday in South Africa Tell Me On A Sunday
Avalon Auditorium | Homecoming Centre (4/24-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You