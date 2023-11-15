Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards

Review: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The Masque

This enjoyable play-within-a-play will show at The Masque until 18 November.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities a Photo 2 Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo 3 Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED Photo 4 Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED

Review: THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is a Charming Whodunnit at The Masque

The Masque and Cape Town Theatre Company joined forces to bring their adaptation of Agatha Christie’s The Murder of Roger Ackroyd to the stage, aptly titled THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD. The production is adapted by Stephan Fourie and Faeron Wheeler, and Stephan helmed its direction. Staging this play must’ve been a delicious challenge, with its play-within-a-play structure, levels of meta-awareness, and stagecraft surprises. 

The piece is introduced as a community theatre production that goes awry from the very beginning. In reality, some of the cast members are not professionals and the production is in essence a community theatre production. The show makes light of this by presenting it as a play-within-a-play, allowing the production to toy with quintessential community theatre tropes. The show is described in its programme as a “love letter to the tireless contributions to amateur theatre made by those who adore this wonderful and sometimes strange little community”. This certainly rings true in its approach, making it a very endearing watch.

THE MURDER OF THE MURDER OF ROGER ACKROYD is quite reminiscent of the popular THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG but gives it a unique community theatre twist. The show delivers the feel of a cosy mystery and the meta-comedy is the icing on the cake. It is also very appealing visually, with impressive costuming and incredible set pieces that contain a lot of unexpected practical spectacles. 

From the get-go, the plot unfolds with gaffe upon hilarious gaffe. Characters forget their lines, props get misplaced, and eventually, the whole thing starts collapsing (quite literally). It was charming to witness the glee with which some of the actors performed, relishing in the show’s comedy. Some standout performers on our evening were Bernie Jacobs-Gordon as Moira/The Director and Sean Black as Logan/Geoffrey Raymon. Linda Steele as Laura/The Stage Manager also had some memorable highlights, with her character's inadvertent scene-stealing moments.

However, the text is quite dense, with an even more demanding subtext. The production could benefit from some simplifications and editing, and clarifying a sense of logical throughline that is essential to building chaotic comedy. Some of the performers also buckled under the show’s demanding runtime, making some later scenes hazy. Consequently, the story gets lost between the absurdity and frenetic action on stage, and by the end, one feels a bit bewildered. The numerous scene changes also undercut the audience’s focus, and some dramatic clarification would ensure that the audience has a lifeline to hold onto through all the chaos, which will result in a more satisfactory conclusion.

Nevertheless, the production is still highly enjoyable and a great watch for lazy late-afternoon entertainment. The dedication of the cast and creative team is palpable, making it a memorable and charming show. Besides, who does not love a little zany comedy with their whodunnit?

The Murder of The Murder of Roger Ackroyd will perform until 18 November at The Masque. Bookings can be made via Quicket.

Photo: Supplied.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Theatre Arts Shines Spotlight On The Impact Of Load Shedding With Its Upcoming Theatre In Photo
Theatre Arts Shines Spotlight On The Impact Of Load Shedding With Its Upcoming Theatre In The Dark 2024 Season

Theatre Arts, one of Cape Town's foremost theatres, is taking to the boards to shine the spotlight on the impact of load shedding on the nation with Theatre in the Dark, a brilliant new season of eleven moving productions, from 15 to 25 February 2024.

2
The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase Photo
The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

The iconic Capetonian musical production, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns this December for yet another jam-packed season - celebrating the talent of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Baxter Theatre.

3
Milnerton Players Perform CHRISTMAS IN CAPE TOWN Next Month Photo
Milnerton Players Perform CHRISTMAS IN CAPE TOWN Next Month

Christmas In Cape Town is a home-grown musical, set in South Africa, written and directed by veteran thespian Sheila McCormick, with musical direction by Tersia Harley. This world premiere takes place from 1 to 16 December and is set to kickstart your holiday.

4
Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay

The music of Queen is timeless. Their hit songs are emotional and memory markers (and makers!) that withstand the test of time. Introduce ballet into the mix, and you might get some eyebrow raises. But Mzansi Ballet’s recent production, THE QUEEN SHOW, exemplifies the versatility of the medium and how the two can be a match made in artistic heaven.

From This Author - Klara van Rooyen

Klara is a Cape Town-based creative with a life-long interest in theatre and literature. In 2021, she completed her BA Honours degree in Drama & Theatre Studies at Stellenbosch University, special... Klara van Rooyen">(read more about this author)

Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The BayReview: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay
Review: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt AudiencesReview: THE PROMISE at The Homecoming Centre Will Satiate and Haunt Audiences
Review: Cape Town Opera's TOSCA is Lush and TransportiveReview: Cape Town Opera's TOSCA is Lush and Transportive
Review: Jonathan Roxmouth Nails Perfect Pitch in KEY CHANGEReview: Jonathan Roxmouth Nails Perfect Pitch in KEY CHANGE

Videos

Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song Video
The Cast of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Perform the Title Song
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
Spring Awakening in South Africa Spring Awakening
Theatre on the Bay (11/24-12/02)
Bambi Kellermann in Kabaret in South Africa Bambi Kellermann in Kabaret
The Wave Theatre Cafe (11/30-12/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You