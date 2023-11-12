Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay

Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay

The music of Queen is timeless. Their hit songs are emotional and memory markers (and makers!) that withstand the test of time. Introduce ballet into the mix, and you might get some eyebrow raises. But Mzansi Ballet’s recent production, THE QUEEN SHOW, exemplifies the versatility of the medium and how the two can be a match made in artistic heaven.

THE QUEEN SHOW’s choreography (choreographed by Angela Revie and Michael Revie) is fresh and vibrant, honouring the spirit of Freddy Mercury. The show explores Queen’s ecstatic power ballads, such as ‘Radio Ga Ga’ or ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, while also highlighting the band’s more emotional songs with great tenderness, such as ‘Love of My Life’. Ballet meets elements of acrobatics - defeating gravity as they leap in the air and dangle from precarious positions. The show’s dynamic energy is reflected in its costumes, which help to complete the production’s vibrant palette with versatile designs that are supportive of the production’s exciting choreography.

The show’s ensemble all shine together but are also equally arresting during their duets. The structure of the show and selection of songs also assist in captivating the audience, keeping you entranced as they transport you through the range of Queen’s music. This journey is also coloured in by the production’s mesmerising lighting design, which complements the choreography efficiently.

A highlight from the show is the incorporation of South Africa’s recent Rugby World Cup victory, demonstrated during ‘We Are the Champions’. It is so wonderful to see the recent support and encouragement between sport and culture, which often can feel quite dissonant. Both forms unite our nation, keeping us hopeful and despair at bay. THE QUEEN SHOW excels at this, offering a reinvigorating experience that will make audiences tap their toes and walk out of the auditorium with a smile plastered on their faces.

THE QUEEN SHOW is a family-friendly, entertaining show with moments that will take your breath away. It is definitely a must-see production for Queen fanatics - you will be introduced to their music in a reinvigorating way. It is also perfect for those bored of the quintessential festive season ballet offerings and seeking to see a ballet in a reimagined mode that is sure to inspire.

THE QUEEN SHOW completed their run on 11 November, but be sure to check out any upcoming productions from Mzansi Ballet.

Photo credits: Supplied




