Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a good person

Review: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a good person

Debut of new play by award-winning playwright Nadia Davids

Nov. 16, 2022  

HOLD STILL holds up a mirror and quite deftly questions whether or not you're as good a person as you think you are. It's a jarring question to be faced with and the four characters on stage are left reeling in the wake of getting their answers.

This is a brand-new play by award-winning playwright Nadia Davids who says she wrote it in response to her time living in London when Brexit was gaining momentum and the refugee crisis across Europe was hitting an all-time high. The concept of this script is powerful - we all want to believe that we are good people who will stand up and do the right thing when needed. However, we also have the often-overwhelming urge to protect ourselves and seek safety when times get tough. There is no easy way to look at this concept without questioning yourself intensely. What would you do if you were in this situation?

The story of HOLD STILL revolves around a family who live in upper-middle class London. You have the mother, Rosa played by Mwenya Kabwe, and the father, Ben played by Andrew Buckland. Then you have their 17-year-old son, Oliver played by Lyle October. Rosa is the daughter of South African anti-apartheid activists who went into exile when she was a small child. Ben is the son of a Jewish man who escaped the Nazis on Kindertransport as a child. They talk proudly about their heritage and how it important it is to stand up against oppression and say no to the evils at play in the world.

Their cosmopolitan life is threatened by the actions of their son, who has grown up being told about his heritage of standing up against oppression. Oliver has taken it upon himself to hide his friend, a refugee and asylum seeker, played by Tailyn Ramsamy, in their home after the youngster's appeal was denied.

Fear, anger, pain and disappointment run rampant through this piece as the couple react to the situation. Are they the people they thought they were, or have they been lying to themselves for their entire lives?

I found the concept and the story of HOLD STILL to be incredibly intriguing. It's something we should all be faced with about our own lives. However, the script felt a bit too didactic and preachy in places. It was also very wordy. In theatre, so much can be said in an action rather than using words. I also think that the actors seemed to get a bit exhausted towards the end because there was just so much to say.

The set, designed by Patrick Curtis, was brilliant. I loved the upstairs room behind a gauze window. The ocean projection and the eerie forest used at the beginning were stunningly put together. The large white wall at the back of the stage worked perfectly as part of the set and as the backdrop for the projections.

All in all, HOLD STILL is a powerful piece that asks an important question for all people to ask of themselves.

Photo credit: supplied

HOLD STILL is on at the Baxter Flipside Theatre until 19 November. Tickets are available on Webtickets and are R190 each.




THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This December Photo
THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK Returns For A Third Season This December
The uniquely Capetonian musical production with Cape Minstrels & Malay Choirs, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns for yet another season of dancing and performances, live on stage - in association with YMA Consulting.
ONE - A TRIBUTE TO U2 (UNPLUGGED) Will Play The Drama Factory in November Photo
ONE - A TRIBUTE TO U2 (UNPLUGGED) Will Play The Drama Factory in November
“One - A Tribute to U2” (uplugged), featuring Tyrone Marinus & Gareth James, will play THE DRAMA FACTORY on Sunday, November 20th at 4pm.
The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Dr Photo
The Rivertones to Present a Special Tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory
The Rivertones will present a special tribute to Bob Marley, Ub40 & Eddy Grant at The Drama Factory on Sunday, November 27th at 4pm.
Review: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharp Photo
Review: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharp
DINNER WITH THE 42S is an absolute treat! It’s gritty, it’s funny, it’s sharp – it’s a production definitely worth watching.

From This Author - Faeron Wheeler

Faeron is a Cape Town based actor, writer and producer who has been involved in theatre since she was only three years old. She studied drama and dancing throughout school and then went on to d... (read more about this author)


Review: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a good personReview: HOLD STILL at the Baxter Flipside Theatre pushes you to ask if you really are a good person
November 16, 2022

HOLD STILL holds up a mirror and quite deftly questions whether or not you’re as good a person as you think you are. It’s a jarring question to be faced with and the four characters on stage are left reeling in the wake of getting their answers.
Review: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharpReview: DINNER WITH THE 42S at Masambe Theatre is gritty, funny and sharp
November 12, 2022

DINNER WITH THE 42S is an absolute treat! It’s gritty, it’s funny, it’s sharp – it’s a production definitely worth watching.
Review: CONSTELLATIONS Promises an Enchanting Experience at Spier Wine FarmReview: CONSTELLATIONS Promises an Enchanting Experience at Spier Wine Farm
November 7, 2022

This is the third year that CONSTELLATIONS is running out at Spier Wine Farm and I’m glad that I finally got to experience it. It’s a magical setting for performances and the whole experience was unlike anything I’d done before.
Review: THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT is back on in Cape Town at the BaxterReview: THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT is back on in Cape Town at the Baxter
October 24, 2022

This run of THE UNLIKELY SECRET AGENT brings with it some new energy in the form of two new cast members. It’s quite exciting to get to see the same play, which is still fairly fresh in my memory, with new faces and new ideas for characterisation. It must’ve also been a fun challenge for the existing cast members to work with new people.
Review: British reserve hides broken hearts in BETRAYAL at the ArtscapeReview: British reserve hides broken hearts in BETRAYAL at the Artscape
October 24, 2022

It felt to me like the play moved in gasps. The characters and the momentum of the play seemed to hold still like they were holding their breath, and then there’d be a rush of movement and emotion as if everyone was gasping for air before holding it all in again.