Review: DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? Makes a Pit Stop at the Baxter Theatre

It can be challenging to go to the theatre on cold winter evenings. Between dark roads caused by load shedding and the come-hither look of a cosy bed, it’s hard to venture out these days. However, there are some shows that will warm you up with their comedy, and DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE? is a tough rival to compete with homebody habits.



After successful shows at various arts festivals across the country, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE?, directed by Dean van der Ventel, changed gears and returned to Cape Town for a run at the Baxter Masambe Theatre. The space allowed the show to lean into its rewarding intimacy with the show’s authenticity being one of its strongest attributes.



Inspired by true events, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE? follows the hilarious journey of Dean and his bakkie. Dean’s story is loosely based on Jeremeo Le Cordeur’s – who both wrote and performs in the show – own ordeal of having his bakkie stolen. When life gives you lemons, turn them into theatrical lemonade!



The show is truly a fun ride, and the audience is safe with Jeremeo behind the wheel of this one-man show. Featuring moments of audience interaction, the audience is reeled in by the show’s genuineness. You’re there with Dean when he receives his keys for his brand new bakkie at his 21st birthday party, you cheer with him during his date, and you feel for him during his lows. You are his confidante and leave the show feeling like you’ve just had a good laugh with one of your close friends.



Jeremeo not only sets the audience at ease, but he maintains his energy throughout what must be a demanding performance. He also managed moments of audience interaction with suave and professionalism, making those moments true standouts. These moments are made extra special when the audience plays along, such as on our evening when a flustered audience member handled her new role as “Dean’s date” with charm and endearment. If you attend, your experience will only be improved by being engaged and interactive.



The set design (by Gaerin Hauptfleisch) of this production is ingenious, and the production features one of the most efficient, creative lighting design I’ve seen in a long time. Featuring limited set pieces, they are incorporated playfully and do their job to set each scene. The piece that kept on the spotlight was the bakkie, or rather, a wooden chest designed to look like the front of a car – fully furnished with working lights. Once the stage is dark and the bakkie’s lights are on, the piece is manoeuvred exactly like that of a car, creating an effective illusion. The attention to details like that truly elevates the piece, alongside voice recordings that serve to create the presence of other characters. It’s Deans' world, and we’re just living in it.



This production knows its audience well and delivers. Efficient with its dialogue, performance, audio, and set design, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE warms the spirit with its warmth and authenticity. If you missed the show’s run at the Baxter Theatre, you can watch the show’s sequel, DUDE! WA’S MY FOON?, at the upcoming Woordfees Festival in Stellenbosch this October.



For more information regarding future performances, you can contact productionsvulture@gmail.com

Details and tickets for DUDE! WA'S MY FOON? at Woordfees are available Click Here.



Photo: supplied