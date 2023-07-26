Review: DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? Makes a Pit Stop at the Baxter Theatre

There are some shows that will warm you up with their comedy, and DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE? is a tough rival to compete with homebody habits.

By: Jul. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 1 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams Photo 2 Review: TWELFTH NIGHT at the Masque Theatre Boasts an Ensemble Cast of Dreams
Review: EDUCATING RITA at Theatre on the Bay Provides an Intimate Slice of Life Photo 3 Review: EDUCATING RITA at Theatre on the Bay Provides an Intimate Slice of Life
Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Photo 4 Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Review: DUDE! WA'S MY BAKKIE? Makes a Pit Stop at the Baxter Theatre

It can be challenging to go to the theatre on cold winter evenings. Between dark roads caused by load shedding and the come-hither look of a cosy bed, it’s hard to venture out these days. However, there are some shows that will warm you up with their comedy, and DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE? is a tough rival to compete with homebody habits.


After successful shows at various arts festivals across the country, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE?, directed by Dean van der Ventel, changed gears and returned to Cape Town for a run at the Baxter Masambe Theatre. The space allowed the show to lean into its rewarding intimacy with the show’s authenticity being one of its strongest attributes.


Inspired by true events, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE? follows the hilarious journey of Dean and his bakkie. Dean’s story is loosely based on Jeremeo Le Cordeur’s – who both wrote and performs in the show – own ordeal of having his bakkie stolen. When life gives you lemons, turn them into theatrical lemonade!


The show is truly a fun ride, and the audience is safe with Jeremeo behind the wheel of this one-man show. Featuring moments of audience interaction, the audience is reeled in by the show’s genuineness. You’re there with Dean when he receives his keys for his brand new bakkie at his 21st birthday party, you cheer with him during his date, and you feel for him during his lows. You are his confidante and leave the show feeling like you’ve just had a good laugh with one of your close friends.


Jeremeo not only sets the audience at ease, but he maintains his energy throughout what must be a demanding performance. He also managed moments of audience interaction with suave and professionalism, making those moments true standouts. These moments are made extra special when the audience plays along, such as on our evening when a flustered audience member handled her new role as “Dean’s date” with charm and endearment. If you attend, your experience will only be improved by being engaged and interactive.


The set design (by Gaerin Hauptfleisch) of this production is ingenious, and the production features one of the most efficient, creative lighting design I’ve seen in a long time. Featuring limited set pieces, they are incorporated playfully and do their job to set each scene. The piece that kept on the spotlight was the bakkie, or rather, a wooden chest designed to look like the front of a car – fully furnished with working lights. Once the stage is dark and the bakkie’s lights are on, the piece is manoeuvred exactly like that of a car, creating an effective illusion. The attention to details like that truly elevates the piece, alongside voice recordings that serve to create the presence of other characters. It’s Deans' world, and we’re just living in it.


This production knows its audience well and delivers. Efficient with its dialogue, performance, audio, and set design, DUDE! WA’S MY BAKKIE warms the spirit with its warmth and authenticity. If you missed the show’s run at the Baxter Theatre, you can watch the show’s sequel, DUDE! WA’S MY FOON?, at the upcoming Woordfees Festival in Stellenbosch this October.


For more information regarding future performances, you can contact productionsvulture@gmail.com

Details and tickets for DUDE! WA'S MY FOON? at Woordfees are available Click Here.


Photo: supplied




RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Dr Thokozani Mhlambi Will Perform in Johannesburg This August Photo
Dr Thokozani Mhlambi Will Perform in Johannesburg This August

Musician, songwriter, and cultural pioneer, Dr Thokozani Mhlambi, ready to mesmerize Johannesburg audiences with his latest musical production: Hail to the King! A Musical Story.

2
Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL Photo
Interview: Belinda Davids talks about honouring Whitney Huston in THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL

Here's one for the Whitney Huston fans! We spoke to renowned impersonator and singer, Belinda Davids about her tour of THE GREATEST LOVE OF ALL and what it means to her to pay tribute to such an icon.

3
Interview: Zip Zap Circus Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA Photo
Interview: Zip Zap Circus' Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA

Brent Van Rensburg, the artistic director of MOYA and co-founder of Zip Zap Circus, and Phelelani Ndakrokra, one of the main stars of the show, sat down with us and shared a glimpse of the MOYA magic.

4
Second Womens Month Festival at the Drama Factory Celebrates South African Stories Through Photo
Second Women's Month Festival at the Drama Factory Celebrates South African Stories Through Music, Comedy, and Drama

Celebrating South African women through music, comedy and drama, the second Women’s Month Festival – Your Voice, Your Stage runs at The Drama Factory from 9 to 20 August.

From This Author - Klara van Rooyen

Klara is a Cape Town-based creative with a life-long interest in theatre and literature. In 2021, she completed her BA Honours degree in Drama & Theatre Studies at Stellenbosch University, special... (read more about this author)

Interview: Zip Zap Circus' Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYAInterview: Zip Zap Circus' Brent Van Rensburg and Phelelani Ndakrokra chat about MOYA
Review: MR HARE MEETS MR MANDELA and WANDA THE MUSICAL at the Homecoming CentreReview: MR HARE MEETS MR MANDELA and WANDA THE MUSICAL at the Homecoming Centre
Review: DIE MOEDER at The Baxter Explores the Nightmarish Conclusion of MotherhoodReview: DIE MOEDER at The Baxter Explores the Nightmarish Conclusion of Motherhood
Review: DEVIL SONG is a Chocolate Box of Macabre DelicaciesReview: DEVIL SONG is a Chocolate Box of Macabre Delicacies

Videos

Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA Video Video: MOANA's Auli’i Cravalho Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' Ahead of EVITA
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts ONLY MURDERS Broadway-Themed Season Trailer
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Stars Hit the Red Carpet for Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE Video
Cast and Creatives Celebrate Opening Night of THE COTTAGE
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS

Recommended For You