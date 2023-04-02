Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: DEVIL SONG is a Chocolate Box of Macabre Delicacies

This production runs at the Avalon Auditorium until 5 April.

Apr. 02, 2023  

The mood was set from the get-go when I watched DEVIL SONG on an autumnal evening with a yellowing moon. Compiled and directed by David Fick, this cabaret consists of different monologues and songs that create a funhouse of humanity's darker aspects. Needless to say, my inner goth was hooked from the start.

Schoeman Smit is the show's sole actor, and he opens the show with a black cloak and candle in tow. Smit's opening of the show is mesmerising as he shares his musings about the devil. His performance lured me in from the beginning, and the show's material allowed him to show his impressive skillset as an actor. His full arsenal as a performer was on display as he switched between different accents, tones, characters, and songs.

The production is a healthy mix of content that explores the seven deadly sins and the different forms evil might take. The production even has a few Afrikaans items, with the Afrikaans translation of Shakespeare's "To be, or not to be", "Te wees, of nie te wees" (translated by Eitemal), being one of the production's stand-out moments (although the creative rendition of an extract from Bram Stoker's DRACULA is my personal favourite). Overall, there was a good variety of comedic and dramatic content, allowing for an integrated exploration of the show's thematic concerns.

However, the production's material followed a set pattern of a monologue being followed by a song, which felt a bit repetitive at times. Perhaps there is some interesting potential in restructuring some of the pieces, which will prevent audiences from feeling a mid-show lull. Some of the show's material was also lost through strange audio muffling. Despite being equipped with a microphone, some of Smit's lines did not come through clearly. I am unsure if it is a technical or diction error on our evening, but it will hopefully be straightened out throughout the rest of the production's run.

The atmosphere of the show is very strong and carried by Smit's performance, the effective lighting design by Tara Notcutt, and Ian Bothma's musical direction and performance. Bothma's presence as both pianist and onlooker grounds the show, and although his presence is unassuming, I believe it is essential to the effectiveness of the show. Bothma acts as an onlooker of Smit's exploration of Otherness, morality, and mortality with the audience; adding a level of poignancy to the production.

As the colder weather creeps in, don't be weary of not going out. Go watch DEVIL SONG for a night of good spooky fun. With a drink from the Homecoming Centre's bar and the laughter from the show, DEVIL SONG will warm up those who seek an entertaining evening.

Photo: Canned Rice Photography

DEVIL SONG will be performed from 27 March until 5 April at 19h30 in the Avalon Auditorium, Homecoming Centre, Buitenkant Street, District Six, Cape Town. Bookings can be made at Click Here.




