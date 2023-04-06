Review: BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is A Rocking Spectacle at The Artscape

He may have lived way before my time, but Buddy Holly's music is some of my favourite and it's an absolute treat to see it performed live by the talented cast of BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY. This musical is a toe-tapping spectacle of lights, dancing and great music.

At the beginning of the production, the audience is introduced to a fresh Buddy Holly (played by SA singer-songwriter Jethro Tait) and The Crickets at the point of them about to launch into stardom. We're taken through their very bright rise to fame and Buddy Holly's sparkling but horribly short career at the top, and finally to that fatal plane crash that brought his life to an end but not his story. It's a trip through some incredible music.

The whole production is a spectacle with some great production design done by Niall Griffin. The lighting by Oliver Hauser and the clever use of videos and projections by Louis Minaar just added layers of brilliance to the whole affair. Although, I was a little concerned that some of the set pieces didn't seem completely stable and wobbled a bit too much during set changes.

I do also feel that the production was let down in the dialogue sections. These largely felt rushed, leaving little room for nuance in the performances. The actors all came to life while they were singing and dancing, giving everything on stage, but I missed that feeling when the music stopped.

Oh, but that music - and yes, I will go on about the music because that's what the story is all about - was brilliant. I loved how the show works that the actors have to be able to play the instruments too, making it all the more special to watch. Add to that some great choreography from Duane Alexander and you get (you guessed it) a fabulous spectacle that treats the eyes and ears.

BUDDY: THE Buddy Holly STORY is on at the Artscape until 16 April. It then moves to Johannesburg and Montecasino from 22 April - 21 May. Tickets are R150-R500 and available on Webtickets - Click Here and Johannesburg.

Photo credit: Gustav Klotz