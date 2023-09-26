Review: A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is Hilarious and Punchy at The Baxter Golden Arrow Studio

I'll admit, the title A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE had me immediately. I also know I love to watch Aaron McIlroy on stage - he is hilarious. I then discovered that writer-director Craig Freimond was responsible for some films that I really enjoyed - and I could not wait to see this one at the Baxter.

Thankfully, I was not disappointed at all. A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is punchy - starting with an explanation of the concept of a Judas goat, which gets pretty graphic. At this stage, you could be pretty worried that you were about to be hit over the head repeatedly with why you need to become a vegan and that vegans are just better human beings than the rest of us. This play has none of that. It's a beautifully crafted exploration of how easy it is to become fanatical about a topic such as veganism and climate change and the evironmental crisis we face on this planet.

There are so many elements in this production that come together perfectly. There's humour and self-deprecation in the writing and the performance, both of which prevent the character from becoming someone you hate. The message is so clear - we really should be worried about the state of the planet. However, the audience isn't hit over the head with a didactic "you must be better"!

Instead, we're given a character who is beautifully flawed and you spend 60 minutes rooting for him to figure out how to live with his new-found beliefs in a world that isn't ready to change with him. McIlroy's performance is gorgeous - he is absolutely hilarious and had me laughing from start to finish. At the same time, he is grounded in the reality of the situation, making the humour and the message of the play balance perfectly. There is a moment with a spatchcock chicken that will have me snorting with laughter for a long time!

A VEGAN KILLED MY MARRIAGE is one you have to catch! It's on at the Baxter Golden Arrow Studio until 7 October. Tickets are available through Click Here.

Photo credit: Val Adamson