Renowned Musician And Saxophonist Don Vino to Present SAXY VIBES 4.0 in Cape Town This Month

Celebrated Cape Town-based saxophonist Don Vino along with other award-winning South African artists, Jimmy Nevis, Loyiso Bala and Ernie Smith will be setting the stage on fire for Women's Month with Saxy Vibes 4.0 in Cape Town.

This August 27, sees the end of Don Vino's two-year stage hiatus - since the last Saxy Vibes show was held at a sold-out Grand Arena. This has given the renowned saxophonist and his amazing band the chance to come back even bigger and better at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery, in The Mother City.

Fellow celebrated musicians Alistair Izobell, Loren Erasmus and Hunter Rose complete this spectacular line-up, which is set to dazzle Capetonians on the night.

"I'm ecstatic about this show. We were stopped in our tracks in 2020 while planning a spectacular event, so you can now imagine, we had two years to put this thing together, so it's going to be awesome, and I'm extremely excited to present this one to the public. I have amazing artists joining me and to have three SAMA Award-winning artists all under one roof at my show, that in itself is something to be really excited about," said Don Vino.

Don Vino Prins, aka Don Vino, celebrates over 20 years in the music industry. He is best known for his Saxy Vibes show. Prins grew up in Epping Forest, a part of Elsies River.

His first instrument was the banjo, then he switched to the trumpet before he moved to his true love, the saxophone at the age of 15. As a musician, Don Vino has toured Europe, Dubai, Australia and the United States playing with the likes of Grammy Award winners, Kirk Whalum and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jonathan Butler and Gerald Veasley.

"My shows are always energetic, vibrant and suave, so the fans can expect a lot of dancing, sing-along-songs, and beautiful ballads because I am after all Mr SaxyVibes," says the muso lightheartedly, while reiterating his excitement in sharing the stage with some of the country's best.

The show is set to be entertainment with a purpose with proceeds going to charity.

"We've decided to give a percentage to St Anne's Homes, a shelter for destitute women and children and also to Siyazana YDF."

According to Don Vino, they are pulling out all the stops for this show, "We want fans to have an awesome evening, to forget about everything and just have an all-around fantastic time, celebrating music, life and love."

EVENT DETAILS:

Venue: Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery

Address: Plantation Rd & Panton Rd, Ferness, Cape Town, 7800

Ticket prices: Ranging from R250-R300 each.

Date: Saturday, August 27, 2022

Time: 7pm

The direct booking link for tickets can be accessed here:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189363®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quicket.co.za%2Fevents%2F178423-saxy-vibes-40bringing-saxy-back%2F%23%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

