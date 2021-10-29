Milnerton Players to Present BEDSIDE MANNERS

As theatres slowly open patrons who are looking for some light and hilariously funny entertainment need look no further than the Milnerton Playhouse from 19 November to 4 December. Plan your weekend now as Milnerton Players present 'Bedside Manners' by Derek Benfield directed by Johann van der Merwe.

Just the tonic, with its outrageously comic situations, this is a farce that is guaranteed to lift everyone's mood. Think Fawlty Towers and you've got the idea! A holiday production that is fast, furious and superbly orchestrated that will have you laughing off your seat. It's a bedroom romp that is deliciously devious!

When two married couples plan a naughty weekend away, not with their respective spouses, but with their clandestine lovers, you know you're in for some funny situations. With the idea of a love nook and two nights of uncomplicated physical activity the chosen venue is a remote, badly managed country inn. The owner has gone off on holiday and left the running of the hotel in the outrageously camp and supremely inexperienced hands of her brother Ferris (Dirk Jonker).

Chaos reigns from the very moment the guests arrive!

Trying to make sense of who belongs to whom and to prevent inevitable meetings of husbands, wives and lovers in compromising situations it is Ferris who must navigate the two hapless couples through their respective doomed alliances. Racing with dizzying speed from room to room to reception he juggles the situations with hilarious results.

The husbands are delightfully inept with Geoff (Simon Speck) bumbling his way through, while the confident and obviously more experienced Roger (Neil Leachman) tries to take command. Wives Helen (Tania Lemme) and Sally (Chané Wilhelm) are ever hopeful that the weekend will work out as they had hoped but for both couples nothing is exactly as it seems!

This is the perfect production for an end of year event or charity fundraiser. Seating is limited due to Covid restrictions and all COVID protocols will be observed.

The play is suitable for ages 16 upwards.

Performance Details:

Dates: 19 November to 4 December

Times: Evening: 19, 20, 26, 27 November and 3, 4 December at 8pm

Matinees: 20, 27 November and 4 December at 2.30pm

Venue: Milnerton Playhouse, Pienaar Road, Milnerton 7441

Book online: www.milnertonplayers.co.z/bookings/ or direct https://qkt.io/BACN5F

Ticket prices: Standard Evening: R110 - Seniors R100 - Members & Students R90

Matinees: Standard R100 -Seniors R90 - Members & Students R80