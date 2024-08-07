Marc Lottering Brings His Brand-New Stand-Up Comedy Show to Monte in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marc Eugene Lottering comes to Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre next month. Performances run 6 – 22 September only.

MARC EUGENE LOTTERING is Lottering’s newest stand-up show. And yes, that really is his second name.

In this show, Lottering shares his findings on where he thinks his colourful family tree stems from. As is to be expected, his viewpoints are hilariously outrageous after his mom, when he was little, promised him that they were all originally “blonde German-Caribbeans”.

Lottering is one of South Africa’s top comedians, having written 20 one-man shows and 3 smash hit musicals. He has been nominated for, and received several prestigious theatre awards along the way.

This year, Lottering has been inducted into the Comics Choice Hall of Fame.

MARC EUGENE LOTTERING is not suitable for children.

