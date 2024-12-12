MY FAIR LADY in Cape Town Adds New Year's Eve Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



My Fair Lady, presented by Pieter Toerien in collaboration with Cape Town Opera, will open at Artscape Theatre on Thursday 12 December 2024. There will be a late afternoon performance on New Year’s Eve at 16h00.

Directed by Steven Stead (The Sound of Music, Metamorphoses, Cabaret), the production stars Craig Urbani as Professor Higgins with Brittany Smith and Leah Mari as Eliza Doolittle alongside a stellar cast and a live band conducted by musical director Kevin Kraak.

My Fair Lady, based on the 1938 film adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion, is celebrated for its rich score and evergreen classics like 'I Could Have Danced All Night’, 'Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’, 'Get Me to the Church on Time’ and 'The Rain in Spain.’ It remains one of the greatest musicals of all time that delivers an enchanting experience for audiences of all ages. Don’t miss this grand scale production of a Broadway masterpiece, right here in the Mother City!

My Fair Lady is at Artscape until January 12, 2025 before transferring to The Teatro at Montecasino. Book through Webtickets and the Artscape box office on 0214217695. With tickets in high demand, advance booking is highly recommended.

Comments