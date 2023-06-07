MASTER CLASS Returns To Theatre On The Bay In September 2023

If you missed out on Cape Town Opera and Pieter Toerien's sold-out production of Terrence McNally's Master Class, you'll be delighted to learn that the acclaimed production returns to Theatre on the Bay from 26 to 30 September 2023 by popular demand.

The play, featuring incidental music by Giuseppe Verdi, Giacomo Puccini, and Vincenzo Bellini, stars the award-winning actress Sandra Prinsloo as the glamorous and commanding opera diva, Maria Callas. The students in the fictional masterclass are played by Cape Town Opera Soloist Brittany Smith and Judith Neilson Young Artists Alida Scheepers and Tyler Lamani. José Dias features at the piano.

Tickets from R180. Advance booking is highly recommended.