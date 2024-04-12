PAW PATROL LIVE! RACE TO THE RESCUE is Headed to South Africa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The PAW Patrol are on a roll and heading to South Africa this June for the action-packed, music-filled, live stage production, PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue”. The heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series (produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nick Jr DStv 307) will be live on stage at the Durban ICC from 21 – 23 June and at Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace in Johannesburg from 28 – 30 June 2024.

It's the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay's Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom's Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.”

Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is the perfect way for families to create lifelong memories and provides kids the opportunity to experience in-person theater. The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie, help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway, and win the race!

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is brought to you by Blu Blood with Paramount Global, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring in association with Nickelodeon, East Coast Radio and Kaya 959.

“Blu Blood has always been committed to bringing world-class entertainment to South Africa, and we are thrilled to announce the arrival of the PAW Patrol live stage production in 2024. This beloved children's brand has captured the hearts of families around the globe. At Blu Blood, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional live experiences, and PAW Patrol Live! is set to be a highlight on our 2024 calendar. We can't wait to see the joy and smiles it brings,” shares Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

Tickets for all performances are exclusively available through Ticketpro and SPAR Payzone kiosks.

“As we gear up for the 2024 South Africa tour, we're thrilled to bring the beloved pups of Adventure Bay to life on stage,” said Rachel Karpf, Vice President of Experiences and Live Stage for Paramount. “In collaboration with Blu Blood and our dedicated partners, we're excited to create unforgettable memories for kids and families.”