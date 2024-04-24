MY LEFT BREAST Comes to Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Internationally acclaimed one woman play, My Left Breast, makes its South African debut at The Theatre On The Square with award winning actor Shannon Esra reprising a role she has played before. Performances run 7-11 May.

Ruthless honesty mixes with gentle humour as Obie Award winning author Susan Miller explores universal themes including a mastectomy after breast cancer, the death of a child, parenthood, painful rejection from the woman she loves and transformation.

Shannon Esra brings pathos and wit to her performance in this poignant play, taking the audience on a journey into the soul, allowing them to identify with the pain, suffering, redemption and rebirth of the character she plays.



Renowned television actor Shannon's body of work includes roles in The Queen, The River as well MNET's hit show Lioness – which earned her a SAFTA nomination for best actress in a TV Drama.



She returns to the stage, having first performed My Left Breast in her first year of drama school in 2000 with her high school drama teacher and mentor Janet Baylis as director.

The play, which lasts 50 minutes, is simply staged with just two chairs. The subject matter suggests an age restriction of 16.