LOOK WHO'S JOKING WITH WAYNE MCKAY Is Coming To Cape Town This July

Prepare for an unforgettable joyride of laughter as popular stand-up comedian Wayne McKay brings his latest show, Look Who's Joking with Wayne McKay, to Cape Town next month.

McKay is a celebrated South African stand-up comedian known for his sharp wit and unique take on everyday life, who is set to dazzle Mother City audiences with his latest comedy offering.

He will perform his new show at the Wave Theatre Café, 44 Long Street, Cape Town CBD, on July 25th and 26th.

Fresh off his successful performances on the MSC Splendida, where he left audiences in stitches, he is ready to entertain comedy fans with his unique comedic perspective.

"It's a very intimate show that deals with various issues in our country," McKay shares.

Drawing from personal experiences, McKay aims to connect with the audience, sharing the bright side of challenging years. The show incorporates various art forms including music, stand-up comedy, and meta-commentary.

"It's not just about getting laughs - it's about changing what we think and maybe even what we do." McKay's performances have evolved significantly, guided by a director to maintain structure. He embraces the risks of new material, learning from mistakes and improving continuously.

Emphasizing the unique experience of live stand-up comedy, McKay says, "Stand-up is dynamic, with some parts scripted, some improv, and most importantly, it's a one-man show. Going to a stand-up show might make you happier while watching videos on a screen might make you slightly depressed. No scientific backing here, just personal experience."

Known for his viral "Wheelies" video on YouTube, Wayne freelances across South Africa.

In 2003, he was the first runner-up at the Soul Sprite Comedy Festival and performed in "Three Dicks and a Chick" at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda. His theatre credits include Artscape, On Broadway, Die Boer, Drum Theatre Australia and the Baxter Theatre.

On television, Wayne appeared in the Ali Barber Show on M-Net and SABC. He won a BBC cooking competition on "Off the Menu" with Ainsley Harriot and mentored comedians for the DSTV programme called "Maak my Famous".

About Wayne McKay

Wayne McKay is a seasoned stand-up comedian, actor, Podcaster, voiceover artist, and master of ceremonies. McKay is also a qualified Events Co-coordinator and has hosted and co-ordinated many festivals including The Jazzathon, US Woordfees and MC three World Cups. As an MC, Wayne has been booked by companies like Pick & Pay, SAB, Old Mutual, and Transnet. He also manages Wayne McKay Events Management, organising live shows, weddings, and corporate events.

