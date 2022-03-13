LATINOS FLAMENCOS LIVE Comes to The Drama Factory

The Drama Factory is set to present Latinos Flamencos Live, a showcase of awe-inspiring flamenco guitaring, pulsating hot Latin rhythms and foot-tapping Mediterranean music that promises to dazzle! The show runs approximately 105 minutes and is set for March 25th and 26th at 7:30pm. Tickets can be purchased here. Visit The Drama Factory's website here. The Drama Factory is located at 10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park Strand, Western Cape, South Africa.

The cast consists of renowned and highly respected flamenco guitar teacher, Bienyameen Camroodien, a Kanna Award-winning musical director, as well as 3 of South Africa's leading family of flamenco guitarist soloists: Dawood Camroodien, Zayd Mayman and Mikaeel Bham, who also sings in Spanish, from S.A.'s leading live flamenco / Latino group, Los Gitanos.

The group will be joined on stage by multi-instrumentalist, Aldrid Jacobs, on saxophone. Donned in their colourful ponchos, Los Gitanos will perform flamenco and well-known Latin hits of The Gipsy Kings, known for their unique blend of flamenco, pop and salsa, such as the iconic Bamboléo, Djobi Djoba, Gitano Soy and Baila Me, amongst others, as well as foot-tapping Mediterranean music from Greece (Zorba, the Greek), the land of mañana, Mexico, (La Bamba), Italy (Volare,), Spain (Y Viva España and the bolero, Bésame Mucho), Cuba (Quantanamera), Brazil (Lambada) and Peru (Al Condor Pasa), to mention but a few.

Instrumentals are performed on mandolin, Spanish guitars and percussion that will include an enchanting, colourful collection of music such as the old Spanish folk tune, Malagueña, as well as other vibrant music (mentioned above), some redolent of the fiestas in Mexico and Spain and the carnivals in Rio that will trigger your desire to dance the lambada, salsa, rumba and samba!

Immerse yourself in a kaleidoscopic synergy of passionate music that will transport you to a breathtaking, exotic location!