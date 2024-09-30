LAMTA's HOLLYWOOD Returns to Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a sell-out season in June this year, LAMTA (Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy) is bringing the sensational Hollywood back to Theatre on the Bay by popular demand, from 11 to 26 October 2024.

The blockbuster song and dance production is an entertaining immersion into the world of glitz, glam and grit that underpins Tinseltown. Featuring a spectacular line up of popular songs, and dance numbers by well-known artists and choreographers, Hollywood combines all the showbiz elements to deliver one of the best high energy shows to have hit theatre stages this year. Hence the sell out, and the demand for a return season!

Audiences can expect works by some of South Africa's leading names in the dance world including Jared Schaedler, Brigitte Reeve Taylor, Michelle Reid, Sven-Eric Müller, Zoë Aldridge, Jasmine Minter, Ashley Searle, Robin van Wyk, Chesney Stanfield, Emile Petersen, LAMTA graduates Anna Olivier and Naoline Quinzin, and the Academy’s own co-founder, Duane Alexander.

The song list includes 'My Heart Will Go On' from Titanic, 'What Was I Made For’ by Billie Eilish, 'Fix You by’ Coldplay and ‘I Will Talk And Hollywood Will Listen’, all given fresh arrangements by Anton Luitingh. This production is a hit from with multigenerational audiences, and comes loaded with talent, variety, creativity and flair. Showcasing the Golden Age of cinema -from the stylistic era of film noir to modern day romantic comedies - Hollywood also takes a peek behind the scenes. It touches on prevalent topics like the true cost of fame and fortune, Tinseltown politics and the ultimate sacrifices made in the quest to land a place in Big Screen history.

Walk the red carpet and experience this spectacular journey through Hollywood’s storied past and vibrant present. Tickets cost R150 to R250 through Webtickets and Theatre on the Bay on 0214383300. Performances run from 11 to 26 October nightly at 7:30pm with Saturday matinees at 2:30pm. Learners and dance studios wanting to secure group booking discounts should contact Sharon on 079 376 7666.

