KINKY BOOTS Celebrates 200 Shows And Enters Into Final Three Weeks

KINKY BOOTS celebrates its 200th performance as the run heads into the final three weeks, with no further extensions at The Fugard Theatre.

Presented by Eric Abraham and The Fugard Theatre, the five star South African premiere of this big hearted, Tony Award-winning musical, marks its phenomenal 200th show on Friday 10 January and it must end on 2 February.

"To reach 200 performances is truly a remarkable achievement and we thank the audience members, many of whom have attended multiple times, for their incredible support," says Daniel Galloway, Managing Director and Producer of The Fugard Theatre. "We have been honoured to present our South African premiere production of this huge-hearted hit, and I salute the cast and creative team for creating a world-class show."

Inspired by true events, KINKY BOOTS was first brought to life on the big screen in 2005 before being transformed into a hit musical, winning six Tony and three Olivier Awards.

KINKY BOOTS features a Tony-winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by four-time Tony winner, Harvey Fierstein. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Tony Award for Best Original Score, Tony Award for Best Choreography and Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, KINKY BOOTS has played to sold out houses on Broadway and in the West End since 2013. This mega-hit is a must see for all Musical Theatre fans.

Direction is by Matthew Wild, Musical Direction by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and Choreography by Louisa Talbot. Costume design is by Birrie Le Roux, Set Design by Paul Wills and Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell. Sound Design is by Mark Malherbe.

A stellar local cast is led by Darren Craig (Grease, High School Musical) as shoe factory owner Charlie Price and Earl Gregory (Into the Woods, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat) in to the role of drag queen Lola.

The story: Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, Price & Son, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible, and discover that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

This production has a recommended age restriction of no under 10 year olds.

KINKY BOOTS will be performed at The Fugard Theatre until 2 February 2020 on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with a matinee performance on Saturdays and on Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets starting from R250 can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com.





