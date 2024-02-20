Jou Ma Se Platespeler comes to the Drama Factory in March. The performance is set for 26 March 2024.

Daar is niks wat 'n kultuur meer bind as 'n goeie rugbywedstryd nie, behalwe sy musiek, en in Jou Ma Se ... Platespeler kyk ons na Afrikaanse musiek teen die agtergrond van veranderende tegnologie, van "seven singles" tot streaming en alles tussenin, asook die veranderinge in ons land. Sluit aan by Kristo Zondagh, Kerry Hiles en Rob Thompson in 'n twee-uur lange viering van SA se bestes by die Drama Factory voordat hulle hierdie vertoning op die pad na venues landwyd neem.

"Dit was voorwaar 'n treffende aand! Die musiek-keuses was tops, die kunstenaars uiters bekwaamd en my Afrikanerbloed bruis in my are!" - Saskie, gehoorlid

Kerry Hiles is a South African singer and bass player, actress, emcee and voice artist. She is based in East London where she farms with dairy goats, but travels extensively for engagements. Kerry acted in the television soapie "Isidingo" for many years and also played bit parts in feature films shot in SA. She is well respected in the voice-over industry for her skills in the recording studio, whether it is for radio adverts, documentary narration, or on-hold messages for companies worldwide, and Kerry has become well-known for her effervescent hosting style as an emcee. But it is performing music which really resonates with Kerry. She has years of experience in cover bands, original bands and show bands, covering various styles of music. She worked extensively for the Barnyard Theatre Franchise countrywide and has enjoyed contracts as a bass player/vocalist on cruise ships and for hotel residencies in the Middle East. Equally comfortable as part of an ensemble or performing solo, this award-winning artist engages her audiences every time she takes to the stage.

Rob Thompson, born 1988, can easily be described as the most talented and passionate Blues Rock export to emerge from the Port Elizabeth in the last decade and a half. A bonafide triple threat as guitarist, singer and songwriter, Thompson's heart lies in performing. He has shared the stage with a variety of artists and groups such as Albert Frost, Guy Buttery, Robin Auld, Dave Goldblum, The Jack Rabbit Slims, Stuart Reece Band, Black and White Dogs, Gitanos De La Duende, and the Four Winds Folk Club, the oldest of its kind in South Africa. In 2011, having played guitar for only six years, at the age of 23 Thompson completed his first tour of the USA, performing a number of shows across the country as well as touring with acclaimed American blues legend Ray Fuller. In addition to his international success, Rob has also performed at a number of South African music festivals and other venues with his bands, including, among others, multiple appearances at the acclaimed Durban International Blues Festival, the Grahamstown National Arts Festival, Splashy Fen, Manville Folk Festival, and the Richmond Hill Music Festival.

Often dubbed “The Chameleon,” drummer and percussionist Kristo Zondagh's ability to span genres has left fans dumbfounded. His early career was punctuated by orchestra pit playing in musicals, concerts with the Eastern Cape Philharmonic Orchestra, and metal gigs, often on the same weekend. His neo-soul band, VuDu, won the 2016 Young Legends competition landing them a highly coveted spot at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. He has recorded and performed with pop-folk singer-songwriter, Stuart Reece, boasting chart-topping singles on national and regional South African radio stations, and performances at Algoa Live and the Grahamstown National Arts Festival. While working for Barnyard Theatres, he was part of highly successful shows including Celtic Rock and Cirque Rock. Besides his various session gigs, Zondagh currently divides his time between groups like Franky & The Misfits (swing), Straight, No Chaser (jazz), Johnny Foxx & The Jack Rabbit Slims (rockabilly), Rob Thompson Band (blues/rock), Tim Sedso & The Linebackers (rock) The Reunion (rock), GEESx (techno/DNB), and Boiling Point (hardcore).

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/March2426

Photo Credit: RCL Imagery - Richard Llewellyn