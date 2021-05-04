Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ImproGuise Presents GAME ON! at the Drama Factory This Month

The performance takes place on Saturday 22 May at 7:30pm.

May. 4, 2021  
It's Game On with Improguise, Cape Town's oldest and most favourite improv troupe, are back! After what has been the longest period of no live performances, they cannot wait to climb onto the Drama Factory stage and share their improv skills and hilarity with audience members. They are back for one night only and are doing what they love; old school, short form Improv. Teams of improvisers, a musician, judges, competitive short form games, wild suggestions from the audience, the very famous fluffy thing, and the craziest imaginations let loose. Don't miss this!

ImproGuise, Cape Town's longest-running, award-winning, Improv Company have been performing continuously in Cape Town and around the country for the past 28 years, bringing you the internationally recognised short form Improv, TheatreSports. They have also introduced audiences to other fabulous Long form improv formats ; some that they learned from fellow improvisers across the globe, and some that they invented themselves such as: On the couch, Period drama, Improvised Chekov, Tribute, Little Space between, Soapathon, Jam Sandwich, First Kiss, Last kiss, Musical, Naked Improv, The Chair , Film Noir , Fake Place , Documentary , The very merry Improv show and their annual Improv fest , to name a few. They perform and teach at various theatres, schools, corporates and festivals both in South Africa and abroad.

Finally ImproGuise return to one of their favourite theatres for a live performance in front of a real life audience.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/imp2021


