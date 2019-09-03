Fugard Theatre Announces Its 2020 Season

Eric Abraham, The Fugard Theatre and its Artistic Director Greg Karvellas, have announced the new line up for their 2020 Season - 10 Years and Counting.

2020 marks The Fugard Theatre's 10th birthday and to celebrate this milestone, this new season honours South African talent, from Athol Fugard, after whom the theatre is named, and whose Tony and multi-award-winning work has challenged and entertained audiences over five decades, as well by presenting work by leading writers and theatre-makers Pieter-Dirk Uys, Mike van Graan, Nadia Davids, Amy Jephta, Sylvaine Strike, Janna Ramos-Violante and Neil Coppen. In addition, there is a feast of entertainment with the South African premieres of international comedy, musical hits and world-class Cinema offerings.

Established and supported by Founding Producer Eric Abraham, over the last nine years The Fugard Theatre has presented world-class and award-winning productions created by hugely talented South African teams and international partnerships. These include productions such as the multiple award-winning ROCKY HORROR SHOW, which ran for a phenomenal 444 sold out performances; a new production of Todd Matshikiza's legendary South African musical KING KONG, returning it to the stage after its premiere more than half a century ago, A HUMAN BEING DIED THAT NIGHT which transferred to The Brooklyn Academy Of Music in New York , The Market Theatre in Johannesburg and Hampstead Theatre in London, and the premiere of John Kani's new play KUNENE AND THE KING, in association with the Royal Shakespeare Company, which starred South African acting legends Sir Antony Sher and John Kani. The Fugard Theatre has also enjoyed a partnership with David and Renaye Kramer presenting works such as KAT & THE KINGS, ORPHEUS IN AFRICA and DISTRICT SIX, KANALA amongst others.

The Fugard Theatre's Artistic Director Greg Karvellas says, "Our 2020 programme is an exciting line-up of drama, comedy, and music that will have you laughing, crying, thinking and wanting to dance. We are also delighted to partner with Ken Forrester Vineyards to present the 9th Fugard Bioscope World Arts Cinema Season which, with 47 recorded live titles of some of the best, theatre, dance and opera from the world's stages, makes it our biggest season yet.

"We are humbled that South African national treasure Pieter-Dirk Uys has chosen to celebrate his own milestone - 75th birthday year - with us, over two seasons in 2020. We also look forward to welcoming leading theatre-makers such as Mike van Graan and Nadia Davids, whom we have commissioned to write two brand new South African plays for the season. Due to overwhelming demand, we have extended the season of our production of KINKY BOOTS to February 2020.

In addition, we are presenting no less than three South African premieres of internationally celebrated plays, including YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN, Terrence McNally's farce IT'S ONLY A PLAY and A GERMAN LIFE, Christopher Hampton's powerful play about Nazi Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels' secretary, Brunhilde Pomsel's life, starring Antoinette Kellerman and in partnership with the KKNK ... All this and more coming up in 2020!'

"We are proud to announce our 2020 Season, which pays tribute to the extraordinary talent we have in this country," says Daniel Galloway, Managing Director & Producer of The Fugard Theatre. "We have reached this upcoming ten-year milestone thanks to the vision and support of our Founding Producer Eric Abraham, whose commitment is unwavering in presenting world-class theatre as a means to create empathy, understanding, engagement, and entertainment about the human condition. We are ten years and counting towards the next era of excellent storytelling.

Bookings for KINKY BOOTS, MASTER HAROLD... AND THE BOYS and THE 2020 FUGARD BIOSCOPE WORLD ARTS CINEMA SEASON are now open and can be booked directly through The Fugard Theatre box office on 021 461 4554 or through The Fugard Theatre's website at www.thefugard.com

Beat the rush when purchasing tickets online and pre-order your drinks with one of the Theatre's delicious, freshly made and piping hot pizzas, which are also available to order before and after the show.

There are generous discounts available for Friends of The Fugard members at selected performances. Not yet a member? Sign up at www.thefugard.com





