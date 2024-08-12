FRESHLY SQUEEZED Comes to The Drama Factory This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Standard Bank Ovation Award Winning Pichi Keane (pronounced "peachy keen") is a singing queen with an insatiable lust for life...and other delicacies! Freshly Squeezed is an award-winning drag cabaret bursting with flavour that's sure to leave you with more than just a mouthful. Pichi jokes and sings about love, lube and being misgendered, while inviting the audience to embrace themselves and revel in queer joy. This juicy musical journey showcases a wealth of genres, and features hit songs by Taylor Swift, Qveen Herby, Lizzo and Miley Cyrus.

This is a brand-spanking-new drag cabaret for the thirsty. Following the rip-roaring success of her award-winning show ‘Ripe ‘n Ready', drag performer Pichi is back to serve cheeky comedy, brassy belting and BDE (big diva energy). Pichi Keane takes to the stage fully embracing a brave new world in this fiercely femme phenomenon, while reflecting on what's behind them. In the words of Doja Cat: “if you can see it from the front, wait til you see it from the back.” Pichi Keane made waves in 2023 at the National Arts Festival with her first solo drag cabaret 'Ripe 'n Ready', taking home a sexy Standard Bank Silver Ovation Award and selling out shows along the Garden Route, as well as in Johannesburg, and the Western Cape. Pichi Keane presents two new productions in 2024, ‘Freshly Squeezed' and her first show in Afrikaans ‘Soetsappig'. Pichi Keane is a singing queen, glamour clown and self-proclaimed pleasure activist on a mission to make more people laugh and lube up. READ MORE INFO

Pichi Keane first started performing in drag in 2019 while living in Hong Kong, where she quickly became a familiar face at premier queer events as performer and MC, despite the dampener of the pandemic on the social scene. She collaborated with her drag sister Trash Queen Doris to co-produce ‘Get Trash'd' - a variety drinking game show - as well as working with one of Hong Kong's funniest femmes, Francesca Ayala, to present Big Bad Bingo Bonanza, Sex Ed: An Uncensored Trivia and more. A trained vocalist with experience in musical theatre, jazz, pop and rock, she established her band 'Pichi Keane & the Swing Machine' - a project featuring some of Hong Kong's most sought-after musicians. Since moving back to South Africa, Pichi enjoyed numerous sold-out shows with her debut drag cabaret ‘Ripe 'n Ready', performed on the main stage at the Cape Town Pride Festival Mardi Gras, and released her debut single titled ‘Came Here To Dance'.

