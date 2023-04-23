EMBODY YOU to Play The Drama Factory in May

The award-winning dancer-choreographic duo Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf alongside their company Figure of 8 Dance Collective is coming to the Drama Factory Theatre sold-out dance work titled, EMBODY YOU. A choreographic display of the physical body's role and function in what makes us human, explored through the use of contemporary dance. A raw and thought-provoking work that zooms in on the notions of: Are we just our bodies? What is self? What makes us human? Every day we experience the body differently, in some cases good and other bad. How we deal with these experiences raise interesting questions about who we are, why we are like that and is that truly us or just the body that the world created for us - questions that are essentially timeless.

Artistic Direction: Cast Figure of 8 Dance Collective Company

Creative Team: Artistic Direction: FO8 | Grant Van Ster and Shaun Oelf Choreography: Shaun Oelf, Grant Van Ster and Cast Figure of 8 Dance Collective Company

Set Design: Carin Bester / Puppetry Consultant: Craig Leo / Lighting Design: Benever Arendse / FIgure of 8 Manager & Stage Manager: Marie Vogts / Music Sound Editor: Shaun Oelf

Figure of 8 Dance Collective from Cape Town, South Africa was founded in 2014 by award winning dance and choreography duo, Grant van Ster and Shaun Oelf. What sets FO8's own creative work apart from others, is the truly original and innovative work that they produce, especially in a 'copy and paste' and fast-paced world. The physical language movement that they develop, combined with an astute theatrical understanding and evocative storytelling, have moved audiences deeply over the years. The balance between addressing necessary and important issues, while entertaining and captivating an audience has always been a core component of any of FO8's productions. Figure of 8 Dance Collective have worked collectively and independently with some of the most legendary and innovative South African and international choreographers and dance theatre companies. It is their strong belief that through the language of dance and theatre they can encourage the youth to become more self-aware, to rise above and have the freedom to dream. Choreography company for Kyknet Fiësta Awards Ceremony of 2021 and 2022. Creators of Dance Alive 2022, Dave Synergy 2022 and Your Space, Your Dance 2022. Guest choreographers of Jazzart Company Season - Creation of IN Body as On and also involved in Lucky Pakkie Initiavie of Klein Karoo Kunste Fees in Oudtshoorn. Van Ster has been responsible for the choreography of hit productions such as Marc Lottering's Aunty Merle the Musical and Aunty Merle It's a Girl, Alistair Izobel's Remembering the Lux and Kaapse Jol, David Kramer's Langarm the Musical, The Fugard Theatre's Master Harold, and The Boys... as well as being the resident choreographer on West Side Story.

Van Ster was also resident choreographer of Aunty Merle, The Musical - Things get real' 2022/2023 as well as choreographer of 'Dance of the Lagumas' 2022. The winner of the Western Cape Government Cultural affairs Awards - Innovation in Dance 2022 as well as the Vestaris International Awards Winner for Excellence. Oelf performed as dancer Marthinus Basson's MISA, Lara Foot's multi award winning Fishers of Hope, Nadia Davids' What Remains and Cape Town Opera's Orphee et Eurydice Oelf co-writed on the award winning production, Karatara (as well as performer), directed by Gideon Lombard and the Fugard Theatre's West Side Story, amongst many other productions. Lastly he was also the choreographer on the musical Calling us Home and feature artist of The Black Embodiment's Studio University of Washington & UCT (2022). Most recently lead dancer of Aunty Merle, the musical 2022/2023 directed by Lara Foot. Figure of 8 Dance Collective highlights includes the award-winning dance production WAG/Waiting, Infecting the City Public Arts Festival, Netwerk24 Kortom Short Film season, Afrovibes in the Netherlands, Cape Town Fringe Festival, Vrygrond Festival, KKNK and the acclaimed Karatara, US Woordfees and US Woordfees TV, KYKNET Fiesta and Fleur Du Cap Theatre Award Ceremonies. They have also been part of the Baxter Theatre Centre and Scenkonst Sörmland, Sweden's hugely successful collaborations of I Hit the Ground Running in 2013, Struck Silent in 2014 and Adagio For A Hacked Life in 2016. They have also been part of the Baxter's annual Dance Festival and co- choreographers for David Kramer's Danger in the Dark The Musical, with Van Ster also as Assistant Director.

Thu 4th May 7:30pm R150.00 R130.00

Fri 5th May 7:30pm R150.00 R130.00

Sat 6th May 7:30pm R150.00 R130.00

Sun 7th May 4pm R150.00 R130.00

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za



Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close, Asla Business Park

Strand, Western Cape, South Africa

Tel: 073 215 2290