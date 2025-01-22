EIGHTIES TRIBUTE SHOW to be Presented at The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



And they are back! “Eighties Tribute Show” is a mini-theatrical experience, featuring the dynamic vocal and visual performances of James Marais and Monique Cassells, alternating as a duo and individual performers, who also do multiple costume changes throughout. The show pays tribute to legendary artists and songs from the 1980s, including artists such as Queen, Wham!, Bryan Adams, Billy Joel, Shakin Stevens, Bruce Springsteen, Dire Straits and more.

James is renowned as the no. 1 Elvis Presley tribute artist in South Africa, and has appeared on television several times, including appearances on SABC 2’s game shows, “Noot Vir Noot” and “Musiek Roulette”. In this ‘80s tribute, he shows his versatility with songs such as Neil Diamond’s “Love On The Rocks”, Chris de Burgh’s “Lady In Red” and Tom Jones’ “Kiss”. Monique, who has gained widespread praise for her powerhouse voice and performances, as well as her versatility, further extends her repertoire with tributes to Tina Turner (“The Best”), Jennifer Rush (“The Power of Love”) and Cher (“If I Could Turn Back Time”), among others. Monique made her television debut on SABC 2’s “Musiek Roulette” in May 2018. James and Monique are a powerful duo and perform some sterling duets in the show of songs by artists like The Traveling Wilburys (“Handle With Care”), Billy Joel (“You May Be Right”) and Queen (“Crazy Little Thing Called Love”)

Photo Credits: James Marais & Monique Cassells – “Eighties Tribute Show”

