Conrad Koch And Chester Missing to Bring DESPICABLE HEHE to Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town

Despicable Hehe is coming to Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town this February, marking the final leg of its wildly successful tour. South Africa's double International Emmy-nominated and multiple award-winning comedy ventriloquist Conrad Koch and his razor-sharp puppet Chester Missing is set to deliver a night of side-splitting humour that promises to leave audiences roaring with laughter.

With over 130 million TikTok views, two International Emmy nominations, and a trail of sold-out shows around the globe, Koch is no stranger to creating comedy gold. And Despicable Hehe is his latest masterpiece-a riot of puppets, punchlines, and pure fun that's as smart as it is silly.

"This show is a rollercoaster of hilarity," Koch says.

"It's packed with wild characters like Vladimir Putin the Vampire, Gunter the German mosquito, and even a DJ puppet made out of a hoodie. Of course, Chester Missing is there too, with his signature political wit."

Koch describes the show, which runs from 10 to 15 February 2025 in Cape Town, as a mix of light-hearted social commentary and family-friendly humour designed for everyone 12 and up. "South Africans love to laugh, and this show delivers exactly that," he adds.

If the title feels familiar, it's intentional. "It's a playful nod to Despicable Me," Koch explains. "With an evil supervillain like Vladimir Putin the Vampire, it felt fitting. But it's mostly about bringing audiences monstrous laughs and good vibes."

Meet the Cast of Characters

Chester Missing opens the show with his cheeky take on everything from local politics to international absurdities. From there, the stage transforms into a playground for Koch's zany creations:

● Mr. Dixon: The no-nonsense high school teacher who's taken social media by storm.

● Hilton: A party-loving ostrich who doubles as a relationship guru.

● Gunter: A recently divorced German mosquito who's hilariously bitter about love.

● DJ Hoodie: A musical maniac who gets the crowd grooving.

● Vladimir Putin the Vampire: Equal parts political satire and pure comedy chaos.

Koch even turns a member of the audience into a puppet, adding a layer of unpredictability that has everyone rolling in the aisles.

Known for using comedy to tackle serious topics, Koch says Despicable Hehe shifts gears toward a lighter tone. "In recent years, I've leaned into the 'politics of joy'-creating a space where people can laugh together without feeling alienated. This show is driven by love more than anger," he says.

While Chester's biting political commentary makes an appearance, the show's primary goal is to entertain. "This is my funniest, most accessible work to date," Koch shares.

So, what makes this show unique? "My previous shows have often had a political edge, but this show is far lighter. My experience is that South Africans want to laugh more than anything else, and this show really delivers on that front. Vladimir Putin the Vampire has some political edge, but the goal is entertainment rather than making any sort of point," says Koch.

Despicable Hehe has already won a Bronze Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival and earned rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Koch will take the show to the Perth Fringe Festival this month, prior to the Cape Town run, with plans to tour globally.

But Cape Town audiences have one last chance to catch the magic before Koch launches his next show, Puppet Power, later in 2025.

Performance Details

Date: 10-15 February 2025

Time: 8:00pm

Venue: Theatre On The Bay, Camps Bay

Tickets: R180 - R220

ABOUT Conrad Koch

Conrad Koch is a multi-award-winning comedian and South Africa's premier ventriloquist, celebrated for his razor-sharp wit and unforgettable characters. With over 130 million TikTok views and two International Emmy nominations, Conrad has taken his unique blend of comedy and satire to stages around the globe, earning critical acclaim and sold-out audiences. His cheeky puppet Chester Missing has become a cultural icon, offering humorous yet thought-provoking takes on politics and society. Known for creating laughter that unites, Conrad's work seamlessly combines intelligent humour with wildly entertaining performances.

