Claudia Monja Bids Farewell To Joburg Ballet

Cuban-born dancer Claudia Monja has ended her 9-year career with Joburg Ballet and will not be appearing in the season of The Nutcracker at the Joburg Theatre in October as previously announced.

The Havana-trained dancer made her mark in several roles with Joburg Ballet that showcased her strong stage presence, powerful dancing and dramatic flair, among them Kitri in Don Quixote, Camille in La Traviata, Myrthe in Giselle and the title role in Carmen.

In addition, she served on Joburg Ballet's teaching faculty and taught students at the Joburg Ballet School.

Commenting on Claudia Monja's departure from the ballet company, Joburg Ballet CEO Esther Nasser expressed "sadness at the loss of such an exceptional dancer who reached her artistic maturity with the company. Undoubtedly she leaves a gap at Joburg Ballet but she has our support in the decisions she makes for her future."

Joburg Ballet Artistic Director Iain MacDonald said: "I wish to pay tribute to Claudia Monja for her years of service to Joburg Ballet and for the distinctive and exciting performance style she brought to her roles with the company. We wish her all the best for the future and every success in whatever path she chooses to pursue."