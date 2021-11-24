City of Cape Town Presents Children's Magic Festival With the College of Magic

The College of Magic's always popular Children's Magic Festival makes a wild return to the Mother City from 14 to 18 December 2021, with a thrilling new theme: Safari!

Five days of spellbinding entertainment with a touch of adventure awaits Festival goers at the College of Magic's mysterious Victorian manor in Claremont. Young explorers and their families are invited to dress up to the theme - the Big 5 of the animal kingdom, courageous trackers, thrill-seeking adventurers and more!

The Children's Magic Festival, one of the College of Magic's major fundraising events each year, has been entertaining Capetonian families each winter school holiday since 1994. The College of Magic will present the 2021 Children's Magic Festival in partnership with the City of Cape Town.

Following a two year break due to the national lockdown and with the December holiday bringing sunshine to the magical hijinks, the College of Magic has conjured an all-new format for this wildly popular event, including:

An outdoor magic show roaring with mystical fun and wonder, performed by the College's most talented young entertainers.

Audiences will experience all of the magical action safely with the new social distancing seating format in our outdoor eco-theatre.

A self-guided tour through the College's century-old mansion, where all kinds of fascinating discoveries await intrepid explorers.

Opportunities for Festival goers to observe jugglers, clowns, puppeteers and more in their natural enchanting habitat!

Say Abracadabra! No safari is complete without that must-have photographic keepsake and Festival goers will be getting a touch of the impossible with theirs. Think mind blowing optical illusions, like posing in an upside down room, and more!

Learning the tricks of the magical trade: aspiring magicians with a taste for adventurous fun can learn a new magic trick or show off their gaming prowess at one of the magical carnival game stations.

Graze on a magical picnic: delicious snacks and drinks to satisfy hungry little adventurers and their loved ones will be available for purchase from the Dutch Deli onsite.

The College of Magic, a non-profit organisation and the only one of its kind in the world, celebrates 41 years of teaching the theatrical performing art of magic and its allied arts as well as vital life-skills to children and adults in 2021. The organisation is thrilled to have an opportunity to reinvent the Children's Magic Festival experience for a new audience:

"We are excited to bring back our popular magical programme with this fantastic new format! It is the perfect holiday event for families wanting to share a safe and fun experience together. Book your Festival tickets and join us! "says Chad Findlay, the College of Magic's creative director.

The partnership with the City of Cape Town is an exciting addition to this year's event:

"The City of Cape Town is proud to partner with the College of Magic for this one-of-a-kind magic festival. Cape Town is a city with an abundance of talent in the performing arts and as the municipality we strive to be an opportunity city that enables the development of those abilities. We are thrilled to be providing a platform for these emerging magicians to showcase their skills in front of a large audience while also raising funds for their non-profit college." says Luthando Tyhalibongo, City of Cape Town spokesperson

Experience magic in the wild with the 2021 Children's Magic Festival this December:

Tickets for THE magical safari of the year, the 2021 Children's Magic Festival, are vanishing fast!

Festival tickets are available from R100 per person and will be sold in groups of 4 for family bookings. Book yours TODAY at Quicket.

The Festival will be held at the College of Magic, 215 Imam Haron Road in Claremont, with the 75-minute show programme running daily from 14 to 18 December 2021 (including the public holiday on 16 December) at 10:00am, 11:00am, 12:00pm and 2:00pm.

Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, seating arrangements have been adjusted for an outdoor entertainment experience.

For more information about the College of Magic, please visit www.collegeofmagic.com.