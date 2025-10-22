Cast Set For CATS The Musical in South Africa

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the highly anticipated return of CATS - one of the most iconic and beloved musicals in theatre history. This international smash-hit musical will open over the festive season at Artscape in Cape Town on 10 December 2025 before heading to Johannesburg's Teatro at Montecasino on 17 January 2026.

Bursting with energy, CATS features Andrew Lloyd Webber's celebrated score, including the unforgettable ballad “Memory,” along with breathtaking choreography, dazzling costumes and an extraordinary, oversized junkyard set. The South African season features a stellar, local cast and promises a spellbinding theatrical experience for the whole family.

Bringing the production to life are Associate Director and Choreographer Chrissie Cartwright and Musical Supervisor Peter McCarthy, who will honour the creative vision of the show's original team — director Trevor Nunn, designer John Napier, and the late Gillian Lynne, whose iconic choreography continues to define its distinctive style. Their combined legacy will ensure this production captures both the classic heart and visual spectacle that have made CATS a worldwide phenomenon.

Audiences can look forward to an exceptional South African cast, including Cindy Ann Abrahams as Grizabella, King B as Old Deuteronomy, Dylan Janse van Rensburg as Rum Tum Tugger and Che-jean Jupp as Munkustrap.

The stage will come alive with a dynamic cast featuring Stephan Van Der Walt as Admetus / Macavity, Sibusiso Mxosana as Alonzo, Sipesihle Ngamlana as Bill Bailey, Tatum Coleman as Bombalurina, Tshepo Ncokoane as Bustopher Jones / Gus, Michael Fullard as Carbuckety, Hannah Marshall as Cassandra, Darren Rockman as Coricopat, Brittane van Loggerenberg as Demeter, Morgan Marshall as Electra, Harry Smallman as George, Noa Duckitt as Jellylorum, Scarlett Pay as Jemima, Zoe Mclaughlin as Jennyanydots, Austin Tshikosi as Mungojerrie, Jordan Roelfze as Quaxo / Mr Mistoffelees, Tannah Levick as Rumpleteazer, Logan Timbre as Skimbleshanks, Tania Mteto as Tantomile and Cassiel Eatock-Winnik as Victoria, with Ryan Flynn, Jackie Lulu, Marco Titus and Phoebe Charles as swings.

Based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, CATS first premiered in London's West End in 1981 and went on to play nearly 9,000 performances over 21 years, breaking records and redefining musical theatre.

Since its debut, the show has been staged in over 54 countries, translated into 23 languages and seen by more than 77 million people around the world. Its enduring appeal lies in the magical fusion of music, poetry, dance and storytelling. At its core, CATS invites audiences into the mysterious world of the Jellicle Cats, who gather for their annual Jellicle Ball to decide which one among them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reborn.

This upcoming South African season aims to thrill a new generation of theatre lovers while reigniting the nostalgia of devoted fans. Pieter Toerien, whose past productions include My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, The Phantom of the Opera and the currently-running Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, says: “We are delighted to bring CATS back to South Africa. It remains one of the most exciting and emotionally rich musicals ever written — a timeless spectacle that continues to inspire audiences across generations.”

Whether you've seen it before or are discovering the magic for the first time, CATS is poised to be the unmissable theatrical event of the season.

Performances begin at Artscape in Cape Town on 10 December 2025, followed by The Teatro at Montecasino from 17 January 2026.



Tickets are available through Webtickets and the Artscape Box Office (021 421 7695). Early booking is strongly recommended.