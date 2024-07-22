Cape Town Opera's LUCIA DI LAMMERMOOR Comes to Joburg Theatre This Month

Cape Town Opera will celebrate its 25th anniversary milestone this year and return to Joburg Theatre this month with Lucia di Lammermoor for three performances only, from 25 to 28 July 2024.

Directed by industry legend and Cape Town Opera’s co-founder and Honorary Patron Angelo Gobbato, Donizetti’s Lucia di Lammermoor received rave reviews after it opened at Artscape in Cape Town in June and is set to once again enthral both seasoned opera enthusiasts and newcomers to to the art form.

With its timeless tale of love, betrayal and madness, Lucia di Lammermoor remains as relevant today as it was when it first premiered in 1835. From the soaring melodies of the famous Mad Scene to the intricate ensemble numbers, the opera is filled with raw emotion and musical brilliance, a true testament to Donizetti's genius.

After the resounding success of Tosca last year Cape Town Opera (CTO) is delighted to have been invited back by Joburg Theatre with this stunning opera. At the heart of the production lies the tragic heroine Lucia, a role coveted by sopranos for its vocal demands and emotional depth. The cast features a stellar line-up of Cape Town Opera’s acclaimed performers and the Sempre Opera Chorus. Brittany Smith, who recently won a Fleur du Cap Theatre Award for her portrayal of Maria in The Sound of Music, brings Lucia to life in all her tragic glory with her radiant soprano voice and compelling stage presence. Smith will perform alongside fellow Cape Town Opera House Soloists Lukhanyo Moyake as Edgardo and Conroy Scott as Enrico. CTO Judith Neilson Young Artists include Julia Portela Piñón as Alisa and Lonwabo Mose as Raimondo. Van Wyk Venter is Normanno and guest artist Sakhumzi Martins sings Arturo. The Sempre Opera Chorus is directed by Paul Ferreira while Daniel Keet conducts the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra.

Designer Michael Mitchell has placed the production into the more present day as opposed to the typical Scottish Highlands setting. The overall look and feel of the set and costumes is modern and contemporary, with Mitchell drawing inspiration from couturier Alexander McQueen for Lucia’s wedding dress. His concept also makes use of striking projections by Kirsti Cumming. Lighting design is by Oliver Hauser and movement direction by Kirsten Isenberg.

Lucia di Lammermoor runs at the Joburg Theatre from 25 to 28 July 2024. The performance on 25 July is at 7pm followed by two matinees on Saturday 27 and Sunday 28 July at 2pm. Tickets cost from R215 to R750 with group discounts available. Advance booking is recommended through Webtickets. Please note, No Under 16’s. @capetownopera