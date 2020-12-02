Cape Town City Ballet Returns To The Stage For Three Performances Only

Cape Town City Ballet in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) under the baton of Brandon Phillips, is proud to returnto Artscape for three performances only. Due to social distancing requirements, limited seats will be available.

CAPE TOWN CITY BALLET - BACK ON STAGE will be performed on 10,11 and 12 December, featuring a programme of two works - George Balanchine's SERENADE and MOON BEHIND THE CLOUDS,a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by South African choreographers Veronica Paeper, Celeste Botha, Kirsten Isenberg, Yaseen Manuel, Lindy Raizenberg, Louisa Talbot and Marlin Zoutman.

The CPO accompanies CTCB in the renowned works of Tchaikovsky, Massenet, Barber, Satie, Delibes and Mahler.

George Balanchine's exquisite SERENADE is staged by Rebecca Metzger (via Zoom) for The George Balanchine Foundationperformed to music by Tchaikovsky.

The performances of SERENADE have been made possible by the Toby Fine Ballet Fund, formed in memory of the remarkable South African ballerina, Toby Fine by David Bloomberg and the Bloomberg family. These performances at Artscape are staged in honour of the life and memory of David Bloomberg, a tireless philanthropist and supporter of the arts, who enabled so much for live performance through his vision and ongoing investment.

MOON BEHIND THE CLOUDS is a suite of works made during the time of Covid-19, by seven South African choreographers. Laced together through the timeless text of Max Ehrmann's Desiderata this emotive and inspirational suite will be narrated by acclaimed performer Marcel Meyer. Nathalie Vijver is the Dramaturg for the work.

"We are also delighted that the programme will include a performance by sopranos Siphokazi Molteno and Hlengiwe Mkhwanazi, who will be singing The Flower Duet from the opera Lakme," says Debbie Turner, CEO of Cape Town City Ballet.

"These performances are an uplifting and momentous opportunity to be able to present Cape Town City Ballet in collaboration with the Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra on the Opera stage at Artscape during this time. This year has been an extremely challenging one for everyone, but there is no doubt that people are drawn to the emotive power of live performance. The innate need to have these experiences as a part of our lives is unquestionable," says Turner.

CAPE TOWN CITY BALLET - BACK ON STAGE will be presented on Thursday 10 and Friday 11 December at 19h30 and on Saturday 12 December at 15h00.

Tickets can be booked at Artscape Dial-a-seat 021 421 7695 or http://www.artscape.co.za/event/cape-town-city-ballet-back-on-stage/



Please Note: The event complies with all COVID-19 regulations including temperature checks, social distancing and patrons must wear masks for entry.

Photo Credit: Bronwyn Craddock

Shows View More South Africa Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You